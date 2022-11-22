Electric Abarth 500e Debuts With 152 HP e-Motor and 42-kWh Battery, Will Hit 62 MPH in 7s

A lot of Fiat New 500 (aka 500e) novelties have been running around the Old Continent and New World. That’s kind of cool for such a small vehicle – we are still dealing with the iconic city car, only with EV oomph, right?
At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Fiat officially announced the reintroduction of the 500e nameplate in America with help from three ritzy one-off collaborations with Bvlgari, Armani, and Kartell. Alas, those eager to run around town in the pocket-sized EV need to wait until early 2024 to do so.
Over in Europe (more precisely Turin, Italy), as promised, spied on, and leaked on more occasions than we can count has now become official. Abarth had gone electric and there was just one possible direction – badge-engineering the Fiat New 500 (aka 500e). At least the performance brand isn’t trying to play hooky with the exact appellation of the nameplate and has dubbed its version simply ‘New Abarth 500e.’
Oh, wait, they just combined both into one name and slapped the Abarth marque in the middle! Sheesh, this is going to give us headaches. So, right around the same time as the presentation of the Brazil-bound Abarth Pulse SUV, the brand also completes its European lineup with the official introduction of the “all-new, fully electric, New Abarth 500e.”
This version is said to be “more Abarth than Ever,” and also comes with the “Scorpionissima” launch edition. Exact performance figures are no mystery anymore and Abarth claims the 500e beats the Abarth 695 on almost every level, including the lap time on ‘Misto Alfa Handling Track’ (Balocco, Italy), with the ICE model being more than a second slower. Plus, it can reach 100 kph (62 mph) in seven seconds, thanks to its 155-ps (152-hp) e-motor and 42 kWh battery pack.
Equipped with an 85-kW DC fast charging system, the New Abarth 500e can easily recoup 80% of energy in just 35 minutes, and the Scorpionissima launch edition can already be pre-booked by the online Abarth community, with regular orders set to open a month later.
Over in Europe (more precisely Turin, Italy), as promised, spied on, and leaked on more occasions than we can count has now become official. Abarth had gone electric and there was just one possible direction – badge-engineering the Fiat New 500 (aka 500e). At least the performance brand isn’t trying to play hooky with the exact appellation of the nameplate and has dubbed its version simply ‘New Abarth 500e.’
Oh, wait, they just combined both into one name and slapped the Abarth marque in the middle! Sheesh, this is going to give us headaches. So, right around the same time as the presentation of the Brazil-bound Abarth Pulse SUV, the brand also completes its European lineup with the official introduction of the “all-new, fully electric, New Abarth 500e.”
This version is said to be “more Abarth than Ever,” and also comes with the “Scorpionissima” launch edition. Exact performance figures are no mystery anymore and Abarth claims the 500e beats the Abarth 695 on almost every level, including the lap time on ‘Misto Alfa Handling Track’ (Balocco, Italy), with the ICE model being more than a second slower. Plus, it can reach 100 kph (62 mph) in seven seconds, thanks to its 155-ps (152-hp) e-motor and 42 kWh battery pack.
Equipped with an 85-kW DC fast charging system, the New Abarth 500e can easily recoup 80% of energy in just 35 minutes, and the Scorpionissima launch edition can already be pre-booked by the online Abarth community, with regular orders set to open a month later.