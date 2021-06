2022 Toyota Tundra Leaked Photos Reveal TRD Pro Trim Level in All Its Glory

But as you would expect from such a hyped pickup, the Japanese automaker’s long-awaited workhorse has leaked out early. Posted on the Tundras forum, the pics depict the range-topping TRD Pro trim level.Presented in black and red for the body panels, the 2022 Tundra also features blacked-out window trim, badges on the sides of the hood, mirrors, wheel-arch extensions, wheels, grille, and black garnish on the upper half edge of the TRD Pro-stamped tailgate. Augmented by a strip of LEDs right under the Toyota script in the front grille, the redesigned model further sweetens the deal with Ford Raptor-like marker lights just above the Toyota script.The outgoing Tundra measures 79.9 inches (202.95 centimeters) in width, so it’s not surprising to see those marker lights integrated there. The wheel-tire combo, however, seems to be a little on the small side of wheels and rubber shoes unless Toyota has lifted the TRD Pro a lot over lesser versions.At the bottom of the front grille, you’ll further notice Tundra flanked by two more strips of light-emitting diodes as if the signature lighting of the LED headlamps wasn’t enough. Complemented by two intakes right below the headlamps, the front-grille design gives the impression of a very angry carp.Pictures with the CrewMax cabin layout, rails that appear to be rock sliders, and the 5.5-foot short box, the all-new Tundra in TRD Pro flavor will rival the likes of the Ford F-150 Tremor and Ram 1500 Rebel. But on this occasion, there won’t be a V8 engine option at all according to recent reports.