T&E Says Only VW and Volvo Are Ready for the Transition to EVs

ICE

More than a compliment to those two companies, T&E picked them up to show they are a minority. Among the 10 automotive groups it analyzed, only 2 are doing what they are supposed to do. That makes BMW, Daimler, Ford, Hyundai/Kia, Jaguar Land Rover, Renault, Stellantis, and Toyota be on the wrong side of the story.According to T&E, some of these companies made promises of going green, presenting more electric vehicles, and expanding their efforts to abandon combustion engines for good. The issue would be that most of these promises have not been converted into actions. Without them, they are only words.Among the companies that still need to move faster, Renault is the best one, followed by Hyundai/Kia. The worst one is Toyota: it would not have set a target for 2030 and would plan to sell only 10% of EVs by 2025. T&E accuses it of relying on “polluting hybrid technologies.” Not long ago, hybrids were considered the cleanest vehicles around. Toyota’s plans would state that 44% of its European production will be for hybrids in 2030. We have no doubt that’s what’s going to happen if the law does not change.That is what T&E is asking. It wants European policymakers to increase their goals for carbon dioxide emissions in the continent. For the organization, Europe should demand a 25% reduction by 2025, 40% by 2027, 65% by 2030, and a completephase-out in 2035. T&E also mentioned PHEVs should not count for credits or multipliers and that no loopholes should be accepted. It seems Europe may establish a target of 55% reduction by 2030 instead of the current 37.5%. For T&E, that will still not be enough.