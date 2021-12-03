2022 Toyota Tundra Enters Production in San Antonio, Texas

Concomitantly with The Fast Lane taking delivery of the first 2022 model year Tundra in the United States, the peeps at Toyota have confirmed the start of production in San Antonio. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas received $391 million two years ago to prepare the assembly plant for the new Tundra, pushing the cumulative investment to more than $3.1 billion.
“Today, we celebrate the hard work, the dedication, and this accomplishment that has been years in the making,” said Toyota Texas president Kevin Voelkel. “There’s no question we are delivering the toughest, most capable, most advanced Tundra to date!” That’s fine and all, but on the other hand, there are tougher and more capable trucks out there.
In the half-ton segment, Ford offers up to 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms) of maximum towing capacity and 3,325 pounds (1,508 kilograms) of payload. In terms of go-anywhere capability, the F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX are pretty much unbeatable. Even in terms of technological advancements, Ford BlueCruise and the Super Cruise suite developed by General Motors are far superior to whatever Toyota offers in the Tundra.
With those details out of the way, it’s high time to acknowledge that we’re looking at the first ground-up redesign of the Tundra since 2006 for the 2007 model year. The third generation features the TNGA-F vehicle architecture that premiered with the Land Cruiser 300 Series, a body-on-frame platform that’s also utilized by the brand-new Lexus LX.
Switching to this platform also means that Toyota discontinued the free-breathing V8 engine in favor of a 3.4-liter V6 with a couple of spinny boys. The Tundra offers two states of tune for the six-cylinder powerplant, along with a hybrid option that puts the Ford F-150 PowerBoost V6 to shame.
Priced at $35,950 excluding destination charge, the Tundra is currently available to order in SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, and 1794 flavors. The latter is a luxed-up truck named after the founding year of a cattle ranch. Established in 1794, the JLC ranch stayed in operation until Toyota purchased the land for the San Antonio plant. Groundbreaking started in 2003 whereas the first pickup truck rolled off the line in November 2006.
In the half-ton segment, Ford offers up to 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms) of maximum towing capacity and 3,325 pounds (1,508 kilograms) of payload. In terms of go-anywhere capability, the F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX are pretty much unbeatable. Even in terms of technological advancements, Ford BlueCruise and the Super Cruise suite developed by General Motors are far superior to whatever Toyota offers in the Tundra.
With those details out of the way, it’s high time to acknowledge that we’re looking at the first ground-up redesign of the Tundra since 2006 for the 2007 model year. The third generation features the TNGA-F vehicle architecture that premiered with the Land Cruiser 300 Series, a body-on-frame platform that’s also utilized by the brand-new Lexus LX.
Switching to this platform also means that Toyota discontinued the free-breathing V8 engine in favor of a 3.4-liter V6 with a couple of spinny boys. The Tundra offers two states of tune for the six-cylinder powerplant, along with a hybrid option that puts the Ford F-150 PowerBoost V6 to shame.
Priced at $35,950 excluding destination charge, the Tundra is currently available to order in SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, and 1794 flavors. The latter is a luxed-up truck named after the founding year of a cattle ranch. Established in 1794, the JLC ranch stayed in operation until Toyota purchased the land for the San Antonio plant. Groundbreaking started in 2003 whereas the first pickup truck rolled off the line in November 2006.