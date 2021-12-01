2022 Toyota Tundra Configurator Goes Live, Base Trim Level Costs $35,950

The full-size Tundra was never a big seller, and Toyota doesn’t appear to be interested in rivaling the Big Three in Detroit with the latest model either. Now available to configure, the half-ton pickup is available with V6-only powertrains and considerably higher sticker prices than its domestic rivals.
Let’s begin with the most affordable specification, the SR Double Cab that retails from $35,950 excluding the $1,695 destination charge. The F-150 XL and Silverado WT both start from just under $30,000 before taxes while the Ram 1500 is priced at $29,515 for the Classic and $32,795 for the DT.
On the upside, Toyota offers a comprehensive selection of standard features. The SR is rocking 18-inch steelies, a composite bed, keyless entry, push-button ignition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 to boot. It’s also worth mentioning that its twin-turbo V6 is pokier than every rival in standard guise thanks to 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (550 Nm).
The configurator also lists the 3.4-liter powerplant with 389 ponies and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque. At the very top of the spectrum, the i-Force Max hybrid option cranks out a grand total of 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm) of torque, shaming the Ford F-150 PowerBoost V6.
Customers are further offered the SR5 (from $40,755), Limited ($46,850), Platinum ($57,320), and 1794 ($57,690). Unfortunately for go-anywhere enthusiasts, the TRD Pro off-road trim level isn’t available to configure.
Manufacturing takes place locally in San Antonio, Texas where the outgoing Tundra was produced. The lack of a V8 may upset a few people, but on the other hand, the i-Force and i-Force Max engines are more than up to the task of towing. Toyota quotes a maximum capacity of 12,000 pounds (5,443 kilograms) while payload tops 1,940 pounds (880 kilograms).
