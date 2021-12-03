TFL Buys the First 2022 Toyota Tundra in America, It's a Limited TRD Off-Road Package

2 Porsche Taycan vs. Mach-E vs. ID.4 vs. Cooper SE Acceleration Test Yields Obvious Winner

As expected of The Fast Lane, a brand-new Tundra has joined the TFL fleet. This red-painted Limited with the TRD Off-Road Package is the first 2022 Toyota Tundra sold in the United States according to managing editor Andre Smirnov, which makes this pickup truck all the more special. 10 photos



Optioned with the largest cabin available (the CrewMax), this rig boasts the 5.5-foot bed instead of the 6.5-foot bed because The Fast Lane's crew intends to take it off-road on narrow trails in their home state of Colorado.



As far as the engine and transmission are concerned, this grade comes with a 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission. The force-fed V6 engine in the Limited is much obliged to churn out 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque whereas the SR base trim level makes do with 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (550 Nm).



Finished in Supersonic Red that costs $425 extra, the half-ton pickup is configured with the TRD Off-Road Package that comes in a plethora of flavors. The most expensive of the lot is $5,930 because it features plenty of desirable goodies, yet that version can't be had in this red color.



Some of the highlights include the TRD Off-Road alloy wheels with all-terrain rubber shoes, the bedside stickers, Bilstein-supplied shock absorbers tuned for go-anywhere shenanigans, a set of mudguards, skid plates, a red engine start button, a branded leather shift knob, aluminum sport pedals, an electronically controlled locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, Downhill Assist Control, and tow mirrors.



All told, Andre says their Tundra cost them in the ballpark of $57,000.



