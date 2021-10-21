Got an Empty Beer Keg? Why Not Transform It Into a DIY Bicycle Cargo Sidecar?

4 Toyota Pledges $3.4 Billion for U.S. Operations, to Build New Battery Factory Here

3 Toyota Chooses Huntsville, Alabama, as Potential Site of New EV Battery Factory

2 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Drops Off-Road Credo, Goes for Digital Street Tune

1 Wooden Version of the 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Still Looks Like the Ultimate Off-Roader

More on this:

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Expected With Luxurious Ivory Interior

For the 2022 model year, the redesigned Tundra is available with a choice of six trim levels. The SR work truck opens the list, followed by the SR5 that can be had with the TRD Sport Package that features Bilstein dampers, lowered suspension up front, 20-inch wheels, and leather on the shift knob. 33 photos



Finally, TRD Pro is how the Japanese automaker calls the most off-road trim level available. It rocks 2.5-inch internal bypass shock absorbers from Fox, and 1.1-inch lift up front, Falken all-terrain rubber, and lots of tech goodies that include Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control. There is, however, another grade that’s expected to premiere in the coming weeks.



Leaked by forum users from SUV Talk, the Capstone will be released with a luxurious ivory interior. This information is reportedly sourced from Toyota’s GMs meeting in Las Vegas, and the featured photo also confirms the ivory-themed cabin.



We can further notice a six-spoke wheel design that isn’t shared with other trim levels, the Capstone badge on the decorative molding on the driver’s door, and the i-Force Max badge on the driver’s side of the hood. Hearsay suggests only the CrewMax crew cab body style with the 5.5-foot bed rather than the 6.5-foot bed.



Pretty much Toyota’s response to the Ford F-150 Limited and the GMC Sierra Denali, the upcoming Capstone could be priced in the ballpark of $70k, give or take a few hard-earned grand.



Customers are further offered the SR5 with the TRD Off-Road Package, the middle-road trim level known as the Limited, the Platinum, and the well-equipped 1794 Edition. It’s called that way after the land purchased from the oldest cattle ranch in the state for Toyota’s first assembly site in Texas.Finally, TRD Pro is how the Japanese automaker calls the most off-road trim level available. It rocks 2.5-inch internal bypass shock absorbers from Fox, and 1.1-inch lift up front, Falken all-terrain rubber, and lots of tech goodies that include Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control. There is, however, another grade that’s expected to premiere in the coming weeks.Leaked by forum users from Tundras.com and Tim Esterdahl of Pickup Truck PlusTalk, the Capstone will be released with a luxurious ivory interior. This information is reportedly sourced from Toyota’s GMs meeting in Las Vegas, and the featured photo also confirms the ivory-themed cabin.We can further notice a six-spoke wheel design that isn’t shared with other trim levels, the Capstone badge on the decorative molding on the driver’s door, and the i-Force Max badge on the driver’s side of the hood. Hearsay suggests only the CrewMax crew cab body style with the 5.5-foot bed rather than the 6.5-foot bed. Tundras can also be had with 8.1 feet for longer items as long as you choose the Double Cab extended cab from the configurator.Pretty much Toyota’s response to the Ford F-150 Limited and the GMC Sierra Denali, the upcoming Capstone could be priced in the ballpark of $70k, give or take a few hard-earned grand.

Editor's note: Other 2022 Tundra grades pictured in the gallery. Other 2022 Tundra grades pictured in the gallery.