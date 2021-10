2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Expected With Luxurious Ivory Interior

SUV

Customers are further offered the SR5 with the TRD Off-Road Package, the middle-road trim level known as the Limited, the Platinum, and the well-equipped 1794 Edition. It’s called that way after the land purchased from the oldest cattle ranch in the state for Toyota’s first assembly site in Texas.Finally, TRD Pro is how the Japanese automaker calls the most off-road trim level available. It rocks 2.5-inch internal bypass shock absorbers from Fox, and 1.1-inch lift up front, Falken all-terrain rubber, and lots of tech goodies that include Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control. There is, however, another grade that’s expected to premiere in the coming weeks.Leaked by forum users from Tundras.com and Tim Esterdahl of Pickup Truck PlusTalk, the Capstone will be released with a luxurious ivory interior. This information is reportedly sourced from Toyota’s GMs meeting in Las Vegas, and the featured photo also confirms the ivory-themed cabin.We can further notice a six-spoke wheel design that isn’t shared with other trim levels, the Capstone badge on the decorative molding on the driver’s door, and the i-Force Max badge on the driver’s side of the hood. Hearsay suggests only the CrewMax crew cab body style with the 5.5-foot bed rather than the 6.5-foot bed. Tundras can also be had with 8.1 feet for longer items as long as you choose the Double Cab extended cab from the configurator.Pretty much Toyota’s response to the Ford F-150 Limited and the GMC Sierra Denali, the upcoming Capstone could be priced in the ballpark of $70k, give or take a few hard-earned grand.