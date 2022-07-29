2022 Toyota RAV4 Airbag May Not Deploy Properly, Recall Issued

During a final inspection process, Toyota discovered one vehicle with an output value of an occupant classification system that wasn't within specification. Upon analyzing the problem, a stopper near the system’s sensor was found to be interfering with the front passenger seat frame.
The Japanese automaker promptly started investigating other vehicles at various assembly plants. Interference was found in RAV4 crossovers equipped with eight-way power seats and lifter functionality. Based on these investigations, Toyota determined that assembly variation created interference, causing the sensor to incorrectly detect the occupant’s load.
Inaccurate readings may cause the front passenger airbag to not deploy as designed, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Also worthy of note, suspect vehicles may not meet some requirements outlined in federal motor vehicle safety standard 208 (i.e., sections 5, 16, 17, and 20).
Toyota Boshoku Corporation is the supplier of the seat frame assembly, which bears part number 72010-42450, according to the attached report. No fewer than 3,533 vehicles are called back, of which 70 percent are believed to exhibit the aforementioned problem. The list begins with certain 2022 models produced from September 2nd, 2021 through March 31st, 2022.
A few hybrid-powered RAV4s from November 30th, 2021 through March 31st, 2022 are affected as well, along with a handful of plug-in RAV4 Prime vehicles with build dates ranging between September 6th, 2021 and March 29th, 2022. Known owners of the subject vehicles will be notified by first-class mail from September 2nd to September 19th with instructions to bring their vehicles to the dealer. Service techs will repair the front passenger seat, as necessary, free of charge. The stopper will be adjusted in case of interference, and the occupant classification system will be recalibrated.
Priced from $26,975 excluding destination freight charge, the RAV4 for the U.S. market can be spruced up with hybrid oomph for $29,575. Alternatively, prospective customers are charged $40,300 for the Prime.
