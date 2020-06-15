2022 Toyota “Corolla Cross” Sport Utility Vehicle Rendered, Coming Fall 2021

All About U2, a Gorgeous Sailing Boat Designed to Double as Nightclub at Anchor

What can you expect under the hood? Well, that depends on where you live. The U.S. and Europe will be treated to the kWh . CUV is short for compact utility vehicle, and Toyota is referring to the Corolla Cross. Indeed, ladies and gents; the indirect replacement for the Corolla Verso multi-purpose vehicle is a crossover that slots below the RAV4!The bigger brother of the C-HR is scheduled to enter production in the fall of 2021 as a 2022 model, right before the all-new Tundra pickup truck in the fourth quarter. Imagined by Brazilian pixel artist Kleber Silva , the rendering before your eyes features a more conservative front fascia than the hatchback and sedan on which it's based.As for the sides and rear, Silva took inspiration from the RAV4 to give us a glimpse of the newcomer. The question is, will it really be called that way? Let’s make a quick search in regard to trademark filings.The Japanese automaker has filed “ Corolla Cross ” in plenty of countries, including Europe and the U.S. In these two places, the trademark was filed and approved in 2018. Indeed, a jacked-up hatchback is in the pipeline.You can think of the Corolla Cross as the Kia XCeed with a bigger emphasis on crossover aesthetics rather than the hatchback. Facebook user Passakorn Leelawat caught a prototype in Thailand not that long ago, and the photo he published on social media reveals the footprint of the newcomer as well as vague styling cues.What can you expect under the hood? Well, that depends on where you live. The U.S. and Europe will be treated to the Hybrid Synergy Drive system from the Prius, centered around a 1.8-liter Atkinson four-cylinder engine, two motor-generator units, and a Ni-Mh battery with a capacity of 1.31