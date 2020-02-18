2022 Toyota GR 86 Reportedly Scheduled to Premiere in July 2021

Ferrari Scuderia XX Ultraveloce Smartwatch vs. Apple Watch: Beauty and the Beast

First and foremost, will it be called



Secondly, what kind of engine will drive the rear wheels? Word has it the 2.0-liter FA20 will be replaced by a 2.4 similar in design to



The free-breathing version of the FA24 is expected with 217 horsepower and 177 pound-feet, specifications that seem likely when compared to the output of the FA20. In addition to higher numbers, turbocharging adds weight and delivers peak performance differently from natural aspiration.



According to the unnamed insider, Toyota is also going to refresh the Camry this fall for 2021 while the next generation is scheduled to launch for the 2024 model year. The more spacious Avalon will be facelifted for 2022, the model year that will also bring forth the Corolla Cross to the United States.



Other newities to look forward to include:



- the 2022 RAV4 facelift

- all-new 2022 Sequoia

- all-new 2023 4Runner

- all-new 2022 Tundra in December 2021 on the TNGA-F platform (a.k.a.

- all-new 2024 Tacoma and 2024 Hilux

- all-new 2024 Fortuner

