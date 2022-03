2022 Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo Looks Like a Hot Hatch, Ain't Even Warm nor That Affordable

kW

Skoda is offering the supermini with specific design upgrades inside and out, decent amount of equipment for a car in this class, and two engine options, with manual or automatic transmission, depending on the configuration.A sportier-looking version of the 2022 Skoda Fabia , the new Fabia Monte Carlo is a £20,925 (equal to $27,678) affair in the UK, on-the-road, with the 110 ps (108 hp / 81) version of the 1.0-liter TSI gasoline unit, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The DSG is available as an option in this configuration, bumping the price by £1,040 ($1,376), and the punchiest power unit available is the 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) 1.5-liter TSI, connected to an auto ‘box, priced from £23,765 ($31,435).Building on the success of its predecessors , the new Fabia Monte Carlo sports unique ‘Monte Carlo’ badging, and black ‘Skoda’ lettering on the tailgate. It also rides on the largest wheels ever fitted to a Fabia from the factory, a set of 17-inch Procyon, and the design is rounded off by the sportier bumpers, and glossy black look for the grille, and side mirror casings.Open the door and you will see a similar theme, with height-adjustable front sports seats wrapped in black fabric, and fake leather. The three-spoke multi-function steering wheel has a leather look, and the styling is completed by the black headlining, red metallic trim, carbon fiber-like accents, and white stitching. Aluminum pedals and ambient lighting are offered at no extra cost, together with the virtual cockpit with 10.25-inch display, 8-inch infotainment system, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, push-start button, and several other gizmos.