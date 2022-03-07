2022 Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo Looks Like a Hot Hatch, Ain't Even Warm nor That Affordable

A few weeks after it was officially unveiled as the range-topping member of the new-gen Skoda Fabia family, the 2022 Monte Carlo special edition is now on sale in the United Kingdom.
Skoda is offering the supermini with specific design upgrades inside and out, decent amount of equipment for a car in this class, and two engine options, with manual or automatic transmission, depending on the configuration.
A sportier-looking version of the 2022 Skoda Fabia, the new Fabia Monte Carlo is a £20,925 (equal to $27,678) affair in the UK, on-the-road, with the 110 ps (108 hp / 81 kW) version of the 1.0-liter TSI gasoline unit, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The DSG is available as an option in this configuration, bumping the price by £1,040 ($1,376), and the punchiest power unit available is the 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) 1.5-liter TSI, connected to an auto ‘box, priced from £23,765 ($31,435).
Building on the success of its predecessors, the new Fabia Monte Carlo sports unique ‘Monte Carlo’ badging, and black ‘Skoda’ lettering on the tailgate. It also rides on the largest wheels ever fitted to a Fabia from the factory, a set of 17-inch Procyon, and the design is rounded off by the sportier bumpers, and glossy black look for the grille, and side mirror casings.
Open the door and you will see a similar theme, with height-adjustable front sports seats wrapped in black fabric, and fake leather. The three-spoke multi-function steering wheel has a leather look, and the styling is completed by the black headlining, red metallic trim, carbon fiber-like accents, and white stitching. Aluminum pedals and ambient lighting are offered at no extra cost, together with the virtual cockpit with 10.25-inch display, 8-inch infotainment system, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, push-start button, and several other gizmos.
