Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo Is the Sportiest Version We'll Ever Get, Still Fails To Impress

Skoda has unveiled the most powerful version of its Fabia supermini as the popular Monte Carlo trim level. The new pseudo-hot-hatch tries to impress with bigger alloy wheels and a body kit, but its choice of engines tops at a measly 148-horsepower, leaving a lot of folks disappointed.
The Monte Carlo is more of a design trim and, in the case of Fabia, this is no different than it was for other models in Skoda’s stable. Highlights include the new 17-inch alloy wheels, a modified front bumper, wider side skirts, and a diffuser integrated into the rear bumper. Skoda claims these changes, along with the actively adjustable cooling shutter in the front bumper’s lower air inlet, allow the Fabia to become the most aerodynamic car in the segment, with a drag coefficient of 0.28.
The new range-topper also features more standard equipment than your regular Fabia. This includes LED headlights, front fog lights, and privacy glass as standard, with options like the contrasting black roof, adaptive LED headlights, and bigger 18-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, passengers benefit from the standard sports seats and the visually appealing red inserts matched with the contrasting stitching for the upholstery and the new sports steering wheel. The stainless steel pedals complement the sporty visuals.
The new Fabia Monte Carlo is not all about looks but also features some clever bits in the dashboard. The infotainment system comes standard with a bigger 8-inch screen, while a 9.2-inch is also available as an option, together with a 10.25-inch digital cockpit. A heated steering wheel, heated windscreen, and wireless charging are offered as extras. No less than five USB-C sockets are available all around, including one in the rear-view mirror, for easy installation of a dashcam.
The Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo is no Fabia vRS but, since there is no vRS version planned for the current generation, it should still offer a lot of punch for a car this size. The top engine is the four-pot 1.5-liter TSI with 148-horsepower, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This combo accelerates the Fabia Monte Carlo from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 8 seconds.
If it's only looks that you’re after, the Fabia Monte Carlo can also be ordered with a three-cylinder 1.0-liter good for 108 horsepower. This comes standard with a manual transmission, but the dual-clutch can be specified upon request. The 0-100 kph acceleration takes 10 seconds with the manual and is one-tenth quicker with the automatic.
