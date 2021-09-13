All-New Skoda Fabia UK Pricing and Specs Confirmed, On Sale Later This Month

Skoda’s all-new Fabia supermini will go on sale in the UK on September 28, with prices starting from £14,905 OTR ($20,608), which will land you the entry-level Fabia S model. Other available trim levels include SE Comfort, SE L and the Color Edition, with a sporty Monte Carlo spec to follow in early 2022. Aside from the latter, first deliveries for the range are scheduled to take place in Q4 of this year.

