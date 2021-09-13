All-New Skoda Fabia UK Pricing and Specs Confirmed, On Sale Later This Month

Skoda’s all-new Fabia supermini will go on sale in the UK on September 28, with prices starting from £14,905 OTR ($20,608), which will land you the entry-level Fabia S model. Other available trim levels include SE Comfort, SE L and the Color Edition, with a sporty Monte Carlo spec to follow in early 2022. Aside from the latter, first deliveries for the range are scheduled to take place in Q4 of this year.
Even if you opt for the base Fabia S, you still get LED headlights, Front Assist, Pedestrian Protection and Lane Assist at no extra cost, to go with the DAB digital radio, a 6.5-inch infotainment system and manual air conditioning – which is something EU buyers are quite used to when it comes to these types of vehicles.
The SE Comfort variant, priced from £16,795 ($23,221), adds 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, a two-spoke leather steering wheel, rear parking sensors, height-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, plus some more leather on the handbrake lever and gearshift knob.
Moving on to the Fabia SE L (£18,980 / $26,242), it comes with 16-inch Proxima alloy wheels, chrome window surrounds, power windows (front and rear), Comfort seats, chrome air vent surrounds, ambient lighting, microsuede gray decorative trim, Skoda’s Amundsen sat-nav system with a 9.2-inch display, as well as dual-zone air conditioning, two LED reading lights, a removable cup holder and a front center armrest.
As for the Fabia Color Edition (£17,492 / $24,188), it features 16-inch Proxima black alloy wheels, roof color door mirrors, privacy glass, a Bolero radio unit with an 8-inch color display, the carmaker’s Virtual Cockpit system with a 10-inch color display, the KESSY keyless engine start/stop function and you even get an umbrella in the door pocket as standard – which is very Rolls-Royce, but also very Skoda-like (they did the same with the second-gen Superb).
According to the Czech brand, the new Fabia also happens to be the most spacious car in its segment, which is high praise considering just how competitive Europe’s supermini class actually is.
