2022 Nissan GT-R Nismo Sold Out Like Hot Cake in Sparta

Less than four months after its unveiling, the 2022 Nissan GT-R Nismo is sold out. The Japanese automaker stopped accepting orders for the model and announced that 99-percent of customers chose the Special Edition version.
It is worth noting that Nissan will only build 300 units of the 2022 GT-R Nismo, so it does make sense that all of them were sold out quickly. The Special Edition version comes with 20-inch Rays forged aluminum wheels painted in black with a red accent, along with a clear-coated carbon fiber hood.
The 2022 GT-R Nismo comes with a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which provides 592 hp and 652 Nm (481 lb.-ft.) of torque. We must note that there is no difference between the 2022 model and its predecessors, but there are mechanical changes that come with the 2022 model year of the GT-R Nismo.
According to Nissan, its engine comes with a different crankshaft and flywheel, along with a new specification for piston rings, connecting rods, crank pulley, and valve spring tolerances. The increase in precision comes with less weight, even though Nissan does not specify how much they managed to shave. Regardless, tuners will probably have new packages ready for the 2022 GT-R Nismo shortly after the first example reaches their shop.
Approximately half of the customers of this special edition of the 2022 GT-R Nismo also chose the new Nismo Stealth Gray paint, which does look cool, but those who chose other shades might benefit eventually as they will have a different colored special edition model instead of one in gray.
Naturally, all owners can wrap their cars if they desire a distinct color, thus obtaining a distinctive look with the possibility of reverting to stock with no damage to its original finish. This can be done only in a reputable workshop specialized in wraps, so be sure to check their experience before scheduling an appointment.
