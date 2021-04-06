2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE Drops Some Camouflage, Looks Shorter Than an E-Class

autoevolution
On 15 April we will finally get to see if the efforts of Mercedes-Benz in creating a bespoke modular platform for its future electric cars has paid off, with the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS being the first of many EQ-models to arrive on the market in the next couple of years.
While the EQS is an electric solution for those who want S-Class levels of interior room, comfort and avantgarde technology in an electric sedan, it will be soon followed by the EQE, which is a slightly shorter but roomier electric alternative to an E-Class.

Despite the shorter overall appearance compared to an ICE-powered Mercedes-Benz E-Class, emphasized by the minuscule front and rear overhangs, the EQE looks like it will make much better use of interior space.

In other words, it might offer almost S-Class levels of interior room for its passengers in a sedan body that doesn’t look much longer than that of a C-Class.

Based on the same MEA (Modular Electric Architecture) as the EQS and other upcoming EQ models, including a couple of SUVs, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE will have a notchback design for the rear, which is usually reserved for three-pointed star coupes and convertibles, not relatively large sedans.

The only other electric notchback sedan is coincidentally the Tesla Model 3, from which the EQE will try to steal a good amount of market share.

That said, don’t expect the Mercedes-Benz EV sedan to compete with Tesla on pricing, as a fully decked out EQE is likely to go dangerously close to the 100k mark, unlike the smaller and less expensive Model 3.

With a combination of at least two battery sizes and either one or two electric motors, the EQE will also be available with either rear-wheel-drive or AWD, just like its bigger brother, the EQS.

The largest battery pack available is expected to have a usable energy content of 90 kWh, which should be enough for a range of almost 700 km (435 miles) in the WLTP cycle.

The entry level model is likely to get the same 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack as the EQA, but thanks to improved aerodynamics it should better the EQA’s WLTP range of 426 km (265 miles).
