2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE Drops Some Camouflage, Looks Shorter Than an E-Class

On 15 April we will finally get to see if the efforts of Mercedes-Benz in creating a bespoke modular platform for its future electric cars has paid off, with the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS being the first of many EQ-models to arrive on the market in the next couple of years.
While the EQS is an electric solution for those who want S-Class levels of interior room, comfort and avantgarde technology in an electric sedan, it will be soon followed by the EQE, which is a slightly shorter but roomier electric alternative to an E-Class.
Despite the shorter overall appearance compared to an ICE-powered Mercedes-Benz E-Class, emphasized by the minuscule front and rear overhangs, the EQE looks like it will make much better use of interior space.
In other words, it might offer almost S-Class levels of interior room for its passengers in a sedan body that doesn’t look much longer than that of a C-Class.
Based on the same MEA (Modular Electric Architecture) as the EQS and other upcoming EQ models, including a couple of SUVs, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE will have a notchback design for the rear, which is usually reserved for three-pointed star coupes and convertibles, not relatively large sedans.
The only other electric notchback sedan is coincidentally the Tesla Model 3, from which the EQE will try to steal a good amount of market share.
That said, don’t expect the Mercedes-Benz EV sedan to compete with Tesla on pricing, as a fully decked out EQE is likely to go dangerously close to the 100k mark, unlike the smaller and less expensive Model 3.
With a combination of at least two battery sizes and either one or two electric motors, the EQE will also be available with either rear-wheel-drive or AWD, just like its bigger brother, the EQS.
The largest battery pack available is expected to have a usable energy content of 90 kWh, which should be enough for a range of almost 700 km (435 miles) in the WLTP cycle.
The entry level model is likely to get the same 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack as the EQA, but thanks to improved aerodynamics it should better the EQA’s WLTP range of 426 km (265 miles).
Despite the shorter overall appearance compared to an ICE-powered Mercedes-Benz E-Class, emphasized by the minuscule front and rear overhangs, the EQE looks like it will make much better use of interior space.
In other words, it might offer almost S-Class levels of interior room for its passengers in a sedan body that doesn’t look much longer than that of a C-Class.
Based on the same MEA (Modular Electric Architecture) as the EQS and other upcoming EQ models, including a couple of SUVs, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE will have a notchback design for the rear, which is usually reserved for three-pointed star coupes and convertibles, not relatively large sedans.
The only other electric notchback sedan is coincidentally the Tesla Model 3, from which the EQE will try to steal a good amount of market share.
That said, don’t expect the Mercedes-Benz EV sedan to compete with Tesla on pricing, as a fully decked out EQE is likely to go dangerously close to the 100k mark, unlike the smaller and less expensive Model 3.
With a combination of at least two battery sizes and either one or two electric motors, the EQE will also be available with either rear-wheel-drive or AWD, just like its bigger brother, the EQS.
The largest battery pack available is expected to have a usable energy content of 90 kWh, which should be enough for a range of almost 700 km (435 miles) in the WLTP cycle.
The entry level model is likely to get the same 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack as the EQA, but thanks to improved aerodynamics it should better the EQA’s WLTP range of 426 km (265 miles).