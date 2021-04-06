Classic Honda CB900F Becomes a Prime Example of Custom Refinement

The Rosa Bag Is What Happens When Cars Die and Go to Heaven

Lastly, the bike’s electrics were treated to a state-of-the-art Dynatek ignition, fresh coils and an antigravity battery. The finishing touches come in the forms of bar-end turn signals and digital gauges, as well as an LED taillight with integrated turn signals. The two-wheeled showstopper you’re looking at here is the work of Origin8or ’s Rob Chappell – an ambitious graphic designer who goes about his daily business in Toronto, Canada. As you might’ve already guessed, this solo craftsman shares our deep passion for custom motorcycles of all sorts, and the project we’ll be featuring today is among the tastiest undertakings housed by his portfolio.Prior to landing in Chappell’s hands, this mechanical titan was an ordinary 1981 CB900F from Honda’s graceful lineup. The Japanese superstar is powered by an air-cooledinline-four mill that packs sixteen valves and a sizeable displacement of 901cc. At optimal rpm, the four-stroke samurai will gladly summon up to 95 feral horses and 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of vicious twist.Although this bad boy may not have been as popular as the almighty CB750, it’s quite safe to say that it was a force to be reckoned with. Now that we’ve reminded ourselves about its powertrain characteristics, let’s see how Canada’s Origin8or managed to transform an undistinguished ‘81 CB900F into something truly outstanding.Chappell’s stunning makeover began at the rear end, where he amputated the machine’s stock subframe to make way for a bespoke counterpart. The twin shock absorbers were discarded in favor of a 2008 Yamaha R6’s monoshock and swingarm unit, while front suspension duties are handled by a Suzuki GSX-R750's high-grade forks.After sculpting cafe racer-style knee dents on either side, Rob honored the standard gas tank with a flip-up filler cap. On the other end, you will spot a Kawasaki KZ1000’s repurposed tail section and one gorgeous custom saddle, along with rear-mounted foot pegs. Up front, the CB900F wears clip-on handlebars, an aftermarket top clamp from Cognito Moto and a Harley-Davidson V-Rod's unmistakable headlight module.Stopping power is taken good care of by braided brake lines and wave rotors on both ends. The beast crawls on a set of Carrozzeria V-Track forged aluminum wheels, enveloped in high-performance Dunlop GP-A tires. Besides increasing the inline-four's displacement to a healthy 985cc, Origin8or’s mastermind also installed Keihin CR31 carburetors and a complete Cycle-X exhaust system for good measure.Lastly, the bike’s electrics were treated to a state-of-the-art Dynatek ignition, fresh coils and an antigravity battery. The finishing touches come in the forms of bar-end turn signals and digital gauges, as well as an LED taillight with integrated turn signals.