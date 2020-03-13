Ravik S Is the Electric Surfboard That Lets You Ride Without Waves

Mercedes EQE Makes Spyshots Debut, Looks Like a Chubby Coupe

Mercedes has just begun testing an all-new electric car. Called the EQE, this is obviously meant to be the E-Class of EVs and is expected to debut in 2022, after the EQS. 15 photos



By contrast, Tesla is more product-focused. They make fewer cars, and the ones they have are constantly updated with new features instead of focusing on pointless facelifts or... internal combustion engines.



It all sounds like we're bashing the EQE, but she's a fine lady. The proportions are a little better than those of the EQS, with the prototype taking the appearance of a liftback with short overhangs. She's not ripped from thousands of hours at the gym but could be hiding a better education under all that camo.



From what we've heard, the car will have active air suspension and rear-wheel steering. Also, new developments in battery technology are supposed to give the EQE up to 600 kilometers or 370 miles of range per charge.



Also, the EQE is supposed to be more sporty than the EQC crossover and will offer more power, about 470 hp. A rear-drive performance model is also being considered, but Mercedes- AMG isn't targeting the track day EV enthusiast just yet.



Some of the other Mercedes models are just normal cars converted into EVs, like the



Production is scheduled to start at Mercedes’ new Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, Germany. However, it's also the key EV for the Chinese market and will be assembled at a rate of over 50,000 units annually in Beijing.



