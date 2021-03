Mercedes-Benz EQE Will be a Notchback Sedan, Like the Tesla Model 3

EV

WLTP

Just like the Tesla Model S, the Mercedes-Benz EQS will feature a liftback design with a giant rear hatch, but without a front trunk if latest leaks and rumors are to be believed.While its place in the lineup is right at the top, alongside the S-Class, it will be accompanied by anothersedan called the EQE , which will be equivalent in size to the E-Class.Unlike the bigger EQS , the EQE is apparently going for a notchback sedan design, similarly to what Tesla has done with the Model 3.Based on an all-new platform called MEA (Modular Electric Architecture), the ‘E-Class of EVs’ has recently started to shed some of the heavy camouflage featured on early prototypes, thus revealing the fact that it will not be just a slightly smaller version of its bigger brother.As you can see in some of the latest spy photos of the model, the EQE’s trunk seems to have a cut line right under the rear window, signaling a notchback design usually only seen on Mercedes-Benz coupes and convertibles, not sedans.Hopefully it will not have the same water ingress problems as the Tesla Model 3 when the trunk lid is opened after a rainy day or following a car wash.Another issue would be the much narrower access to the luggage compartment compared to a liftback design, but Mercedes-Benz could surprise everyone with a front trunk on the EQE, as it seems that pre-production prototypes have a more conventional hood compared to the EQS.Set to go official at about the same time as the EQS SUV , the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE is expected to come with both two-wheel and all-wheel-drive and at least three different sizes for the in-house developed and manufactured lithium-ion battery.The carmaker has been tight-lipped about the subject so far, but a close to 700 km (435 miles) maximum range in thecycle should be expected from the top of the range version, or slightly lower than its bigger brother, the EQS.