Mercedes-Benz EQE Will be a Notchback Sedan, Like the Tesla Model 3

Mercedes-Benz is about to embark on a massive EV journey in the next couple of years, and the beginning of that journey will be signaled by the arrival of the 2022 EQS luxury electric sedan as early as 15 April 2021.
Just like the Tesla Model S, the Mercedes-Benz EQS will feature a liftback design with a giant rear hatch, but without a front trunk if latest leaks and rumors are to be believed.
While its place in the lineup is right at the top, alongside the S-Class, it will be accompanied by another EV sedan called the EQE, which will be equivalent in size to the E-Class.
Unlike the bigger EQS, the EQE is apparently going for a notchback sedan design, similarly to what Tesla has done with the Model 3.
Based on an all-new platform called MEA (Modular Electric Architecture), the ‘E-Class of EVs’ has recently started to shed some of the heavy camouflage featured on early prototypes, thus revealing the fact that it will not be just a slightly smaller version of its bigger brother.
As you can see in some of the latest spy photos of the model, the EQE’s trunk seems to have a cut line right under the rear window, signaling a notchback design usually only seen on Mercedes-Benz coupes and convertibles, not sedans.
Hopefully it will not have the same water ingress problems as the Tesla Model 3 when the trunk lid is opened after a rainy day or following a car wash.
Another issue would be the much narrower access to the luggage compartment compared to a liftback design, but Mercedes-Benz could surprise everyone with a front trunk on the EQE, as it seems that pre-production prototypes have a more conventional hood compared to the EQS.
Set to go official at about the same time as the EQS SUV, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE is expected to come with both two-wheel and all-wheel-drive and at least three different sizes for the in-house developed and manufactured lithium-ion battery.
The carmaker has been tight-lipped about the subject so far, but a close to 700 km (435 miles) maximum range in the WLTP cycle should be expected from the top of the range version, or slightly lower than its bigger brother, the EQS.
