2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Spied Testing at the Nurburgring, Legend Looks Alive

Mercedes has made many SUVs, several affordable compacts, and even a few electric cars. But it's almost forgotten about one of the most iconic models it ever made, the SL-Class. An all-new generation is rectifying that issue, ready to come out guns blazing from within the AMG skunkworks facilities.
Right now, the SL-Class is in a really sorry state, based on old tech and out-performed by many sporty AMG models. It wasn't really designed with this generation of YouTubers and influencers in mind. But back in its glory days, the SL was one of the German luxury cars you bought when you made it big.
Mercedes has handed over the reins to the AMG division for this project, with the aim likely being to deliver something worthy of the name, sporty and light. "We're bringing back the historic DNA of the SL. It’s far sportier. It will have a perfect compromise between driving dynamics and comfort because it’s still kind of a cruiser too," said AMG boss Tobias Moers last year.
The SL is supposed to be based on the current GT's platform which, confusingly, is also available as a sporty roadster. It's rumored that the new SL will a similar transaxle layout. However, this is Mercedes we're talking about, hardly the laziest engineering company.
This particular test prototype was caught at the Nurburgring track recently with a black cover over the roof and slightly different wheels from the ones we saw a few days ago. However, it's still quite clearly an SL 63, based on the shape of the quad exhaust pipes.
We can expect the money-making roadster to come with upwards of 600 horsepower from a twin-turbo V8 engine. However, there should also be cheaper models, like the SL 43 or 53, which would have the new inline-6 mills rather than the outgoing V6. The 48-volt electric architecture is already baked into the platform, so expect every model to be a mild-hybrid.
Mercedes has handed over the reins to the AMG division for this project, with the aim likely being to deliver something worthy of the name, sporty and light. "We're bringing back the historic DNA of the SL. It’s far sportier. It will have a perfect compromise between driving dynamics and comfort because it’s still kind of a cruiser too," said AMG boss Tobias Moers last year.
The SL is supposed to be based on the current GT's platform which, confusingly, is also available as a sporty roadster. It's rumored that the new SL will a similar transaxle layout. However, this is Mercedes we're talking about, hardly the laziest engineering company.
This particular test prototype was caught at the Nurburgring track recently with a black cover over the roof and slightly different wheels from the ones we saw a few days ago. However, it's still quite clearly an SL 63, based on the shape of the quad exhaust pipes.
We can expect the money-making roadster to come with upwards of 600 horsepower from a twin-turbo V8 engine. However, there should also be cheaper models, like the SL 43 or 53, which would have the new inline-6 mills rather than the outgoing V6. The 48-volt electric architecture is already baked into the platform, so expect every model to be a mild-hybrid.