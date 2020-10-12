2022 Mercedes-Benz SL Spied With Convertible Soft Top, Shows AMG 63 Spec

This Wire Organizer Makes Sure Your Android Auto Cable Doesn’t Get Tangled

SL stands for Super Light, GT means Grand Tourer, and Mercedes couldn’t be more paradoxical about these designations. Fret not, however, because there’s an all-new roadster on the horizon with lighter underpinnings. 11 photos



Right off the bat, there’s no mistaking that Mercedes took a few pounds off with these two changes. But weight can only get you so far, which is why we’ll have to delve into the engine compartment of the sports tourer.



Instead of a transaxle like the GT has,







This, ladies and gents, is a 63 series featuring the M177 engine with wet-sump lubrication. Mercedes is likely to add 48-volt electrification for better efficiency and performance, but higher still, the 73 series promises 800+ HP .



Last used in the SL 73 AMG from the R129 family, this designation has come back for a performance-oriented PHEV with all-wheel drive and blistering performance in a straight line and in the twisties. The MSA is how the next-generation platform is called, short for Modular Sports car Architecture. It will join the MFA for compact vehicles, MHA for SUVs, MRA for rear-wheel-drive passenger cars and compact utility vehicles, and MEA for electric vehicles. As you can tell from the test mule in the photo gallery, the newcomer has a smaller footprint than the R231 along with a soft top.Right off the bat, there’s no mistaking that Mercedes took a few pounds off with these two changes. But weight can only get you so far, which is why we’ll have to delve into the engine compartment of the sports tourer.Instead of a transaxle like the GT has, the SL for the 2022 model year will have the transmission and engine up front to free up space for the rear seats. The 2+2 layout can also be explained by the discontinuation of the Coupe and Cabriolet versions of the S-Class, further simplifying the Mercedes lineup. The R232 caught by the carparazzi at the Nurburgring also features different wheel designs for the front and rear axles and a camouflaged dashboard, most likely because the interior still hasn’t been finalized. Despite the DIY-style rear end, the quad exhaust is a clear indicator of a twin-turbo V8 motor.This, ladies and gents, is a 63 series featuring the M177 engine with wet-sump lubrication. Mercedes is likely to add 48-volt electrification for better efficiency and performance, but higher still, the 73 series promises 800+Last used in the SL 73from the R129 family, this designation has come back for a performance-orientedwith all-wheel drive and blistering performance in a straight line and in the twisties. The GT 4-Door Coupe will be the first three-pointed star to utilize the plug-in powertrain, and hearsay suggests that all-electric range will top 50 kilometers (31 miles) or so.