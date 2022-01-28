2022 J.D. Power EV Study Shows Owners Are Plenty Satisfied With Their Electric Vehicles

The latest J.D. Power study regarding electric vehicle experience in the U.S. shows Tesla leads by a margin, despite the many problems shared online. The only other EVs that come close to Tesla’s level of satisfaction are the Kia Niro and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Sadly, Volkswagen's ID.4 does not seem to be far from the Chevy Bolt in this regard, which is troubling for the German carmaker.

