Americans Are the Least Likely To Buy an Electric Vehicle, Two Thirds Would Buy ICE

Electric vehicles are part of our lives already. Yet, most people don't even want to consider buying one as their next ride. A new study by Deloitte shows 69% of Americans don’t want an electric vehicle as their next car. This is the biggest percentage among the countries and regions in the survey.
We know people fear the unknown and this is an important reason new technologies take a lot of time before going to the mainstream. When it comes to electric vehicles, people still think they are rather experimental. They have restricted capabilities and are, in general, just another compliance good forced upon people to meet regulations. The recent blizzard in Virginia that caused a traffic jam on the I-95 was the perfect opportunity for the EVs to be scoffed at, with some indicating that the whole disaster was caused by the electric cars with dead batteries blocking the road.
This story is telling about the mood Americans have towards electric vehicles. This is why the recent Deloitte study showing a full 69% of them want to buy a diesel or gasoline vehicle is not at all surprising. Only 5% of Americans want their next car to be battery-powered, although 22% would be open to some kind of electrification.
This is in stark contrast with the answers Deloitte got from the people surveyed in other regions of the world. People in Korea are the most open to embracing the EV revolution, with almost a quarter willing to buy an electric car next. Only 37% want an ICE car. The Koreans are followed by the people in Japan and those in Germany in being the least likely to buy a car with a combustion engine (39% and 49%, respectively).
The Americans indicated their biggest concerns with electric vehicles are the limited range and the sky-high prices. It is true Ford promised the F-150 Lightning to travel 300 miles and cost less than $40,000 but failed to reveal those figures would not meet on the same vehicle. This means you either have your electric F-150 at $39,974, but with a limited range of 230 miles, or you’ll have to pay at least $72,500 for the 300-mile version.
Even so, EV makers are facing tough times fulfilling orders for their battery-powered vehicles, with backlogs that could take years to clear. This only shows the huge growth potential the EV market has, since serving even the few 5% of the customers in the market for a new car is incredibly difficult at the moment. If you want to know all the details of the Deloitte study, you will find it attached below.
