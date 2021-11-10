2022 Jaguar F-Type Lands Down Under With V8-Only Lineup, Range-Topper Costs AU$264,966

In other markets, the Jaguar F-Type can be had with a turbo-four and a supercharged V6, but these powertrains were dropped from Australia, where the British sports car has been updated and can be ordered with a V8 engine exclusively.
Accompanied by a 5-year/unlimited km warranty, the lineup comprises the P450 Coupe, R-Dynamic P450 Convertible, and R Coupe. Pricing starts at AU$159,900 (equal to US$118,290), AU$164,900 (US$121,990), and AU$264,966 (US$196,015), respectively, and deliveries will kick off in December.
All of them feature the supercharged 5.0-liter V8, making 331 kW (450 ps / 444 hp) and 580 Nm (428 lb-ft) in the P450. This version, which is rear-wheel drive, sports an electronic active rear differential for optimized traction, does the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.6 seconds and tops out at 285 kph (177 mph). The all-wheel drive F-Type R has 423 kW (575 ps / 567 hp) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), needs 3.7 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill and has an electronically limited top speed of 300 kph (186 mph).
Jaguar’s enhanced F-Type family has the Quiet Start function that can be over-ridden in the Dynamic Mode or by pushing the switchable exhaust button before firing up the engine. The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, DAB+ digital radio, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, plus the Meridian audio with 10 speakers, including 2 subwoofers, are standard.
Both versions of the car, namely the P450 and R, have Jaguar’s Adaptive Dynamics with Configurable Dynamics, for optimized low-speed comfort and high-speed control. Moreover, the F-Type R Coupe gets a standard metallic, premium, or SVO gloss metallic paint finish, in addition to the black pack on the outside, 20-inch satin grey wheels, fixed panoramic roof, aluminum gearshift paddles, tire pressure monitoring system, and blind spot assist package at no extra cost.
All of them feature the supercharged 5.0-liter V8, making 331 kW (450 ps / 444 hp) and 580 Nm (428 lb-ft) in the P450. This version, which is rear-wheel drive, sports an electronic active rear differential for optimized traction, does the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.6 seconds and tops out at 285 kph (177 mph). The all-wheel drive F-Type R has 423 kW (575 ps / 567 hp) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), needs 3.7 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill and has an electronically limited top speed of 300 kph (186 mph).
Jaguar’s enhanced F-Type family has the Quiet Start function that can be over-ridden in the Dynamic Mode or by pushing the switchable exhaust button before firing up the engine. The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, DAB+ digital radio, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, plus the Meridian audio with 10 speakers, including 2 subwoofers, are standard.
Both versions of the car, namely the P450 and R, have Jaguar’s Adaptive Dynamics with Configurable Dynamics, for optimized low-speed comfort and high-speed control. Moreover, the F-Type R Coupe gets a standard metallic, premium, or SVO gloss metallic paint finish, in addition to the black pack on the outside, 20-inch satin grey wheels, fixed panoramic roof, aluminum gearshift paddles, tire pressure monitoring system, and blind spot assist package at no extra cost.