2022 Ford Maverick Recall Alert: Fuel Tank May Have Been Damaged

The problem can trace its roots back to October 28th when test engineers discovered that a Maverick’s tank was leaking fuel onto the ground. The subsequent investigation determined that a hole drilled into the fuel tank was to blame for the leak. The supplier, a Mexican company that goes by the name of Ground Effects, apparently cleared nine truck bed drain holes that had been filled with sprayed-in bedliner by drilling out the material.Also known as GFX, the supplier discovered that the drill had inadvertently punctured the fuel tank in some instances. The attached file highlights that Ground Effects performed this operation without Ford’s authorization.Fortunately for everyone, the Blue Oval isn’t aware of any accidents or injuries related to the previously described condition. A grand total of 5,456 trucks are called back, of which 53 percent are believed to feature this defect. Both 2.5- and 2.0-liter models are recalled, namely vehicles produced from May 20th through October 29th at the Hermosillo plant.Owners will be notified by first-class mail between January 28th and February 4th, and the dealer’s job is pretty straightforward. After inspecting for holes or surface damage, the service technician has to replace the fuel tank if any damage is identified. There will be no charge, and reimbursement is excluded because the trucks are covered by the limited warranty.The replacement fuel tank is easily identified via the part number, as in NZ6Z-9002-A/B compared to NZ61-9P860-AJ, NZ61-9P860-CG, and NZ68-9P860-BH for the recalled trucks. At the moment of writing, an OEM parts website lists the replacement fuel tank at a whisker over $1,000.