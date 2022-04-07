2022 Ferrari F8 Is Culmination of Agility, Styling Perfection, and World-Class Engineering

They say the sweetest honey is the last drop—similarly, the 2022 Ferrari F8 may just be the best of the last V8s from the stable of the prancing horse. It might not be as power dense as the 812 superfast, but it is by far one of the most striking and athletic V8s from the automaker.
Taking over from the 488, the F8 shares a lot with its 458 sibling. Its platform is a testament representing Ferrari’s unique performance engineering perfection dating back to 2010. It might not growl like a 458 (emission filters and turbochargers), but with an 8,000 RPM redline, it builds speed to satisfaction.
Let’s not pretend the Ferrari F8 Tributo is a miracle worker on the track. After all, it comes from the same lineage as all other great Ferraris. But there’s a special recipe on this release that makes it trully exceptional. It has bottomless power—think of it as going for a swimming competition with the advantage of knowing you’ll win.
The folks over at Throttle House agree that the F8 Tributo inspires enough confidence you don’t feel the need to prove it through aggressive driving—because it’s readily available.
Under the hood, the 2022 Ferrari F8 Tributo comes with a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 making a whopping 710 HP and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. All this power goes to the rear wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
With the F8, it’s not about harnessing as much power as you can hitting the throttle but rather experiencing the simple but brilliantly tuned engineering marvels, like how mind-boggling fast the gears switch or how easily it slithers through the canyon roads.
But the F8 doesn’t come cheap. It’s like getting an F1 car experience in a production car, which costs a heft penny. The starting price of the 2022 Ferrari F8 Tributo is $281,000. That might sound a lot, but remember, Ferrari is not just selling a race car but a legacy.
