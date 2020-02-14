2022 Dacia “Urban City Car” EV Finally Confirmed

Even though it’s the middle of February, Groupe Renault has published today the financial results for 2019. The French automaker has also included a few upcoming models in the conference’s presentation. Slide 30 is of the essence, confirming the arrival of the CMV-EV in 2022 as well as the “Dacia Urban City Car” in 2021 for the 2022 model year.
The blue car covers are listed under “new vehicle,” but Dacia’s first-ever electric vehicle isn’t expected to be all-new from the ground up. It would make a lot more sense for Renault to help the Romanian automaker with underpinnings and battery technology from the French colossus, translating to a five-door hatchback as well as an unknown footprint.
Renault also lists the Twingo Z.E. in the presentation’s slide number 30, joined at the hip with the smart EQ forfour. And this begs a question. Will the Dacia EV be similar to the Twingo or Zoe? Because no other information has been offered at the time of writing, all we can do is wait patiently and speculate the “what ifs” until the inevitable happens.
In the case the “Urban City Car” is based on Twingo Z.E. underpinnings, then don’t get your hopes up for anything more than 80 brake horsepower and 17.6 kWh for the lithium-ion battery. This setup is good for 90 miles of range and 12 seconds from zero to 62 mph, which isn’t anything to write home about. On the upside, the 22-kW charging system of the smart EQ ForFour can juice up the car from 10 to 80 percent in 40 minutes.
Considering that the Zoe Z.E. starts at 25,670 pounds sterling after the plug-in car grant in the United Kingdom, it’s unlikely that Dacia will get this model’s bits and bobs because the Romanian brand can be summed up in three words. Value for money. Nevertheless, it should be highlighted that the Zoe Z.E. has a bigger battery for a longer driving range, more powerful electric motor, and a considerably nicer interior than the Twingo Z.E.
On that note, it’s easy to imagine how Dacia will market the mystery model. Given the price points of the Sandero hatchback and Duster crossover, the “Urban City Car” may be advertised as the cheapest EV in Europe unless Renault calls dibs with the Twizy quadricycle.
