Renault Twingo Z.E. to Feature smart EQ ForFour Parts, Launching in 2020

35 photos Renault has one electric vehicle in Europe, namely the Zoe Z.E. subcompact hatchback. Sometime later in 2020, the Twingo Z.E. will join the lineup for zero-emission urban dwelling.



reports that Renault has confirmed the launch of the all-electric Twingo, complementing the Clio E-Tech hybrid and Captur E-Tech plug-in hybrid models. This announcement comes as a surprise if you remember that the Twingo was discontinued from the United Kingdom in 2019, and worse still, the sales figures aren’t exactly great.



the EQ should serve as the basis for the Z.E. with a 17.6-kWh battery and 80-bhp electric motor. This combo won't impress anyone in terms of range and performance: 90 miles and 12 seconds to 62 mph, respectively.



If this symbiosis is indeed the case, then the Twingo Z.E. should also feature the 22-kW charging system of the EQ ForFour. In other words, charging from 10 to 80 percent should take 40 minutes.



It's understood that Renault's electrification plan also includes an indirect successor to the Clio R.S., an all-electric hot hatchback that could be based on the Zoe Z.E. if the rumor mill is to be believed. The closest Renault has come to such a vehicle is the e-sport concept from 2017, featuring a dual-motor setup, 454 ponies, and 3.2 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h).



Introduced in 2014 at the Geneva Motor Show, the third generation of the Twingo is manufactured in Slovenia exclusively as a five-door hatchback with rear-wheel drive. The latest time the Twingo sold over 100,000 units in Europe was 2011, and since 2012, sales kept tumbling down. Back in 1997, deliveries totaled 208,584 examples of the breed.



