Dacia Rolls Out SE Twenty Special Editions, UK Order Books Now Open

Be it the Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV Stepway, or Duster crossover utility vehicle, Dacia now offers the SE Twenty special edition as a standalone trim level. Scheduled for delivery in March 2020, the UK-only models are priced from 11,295 pounds sterling.
The station wagon is a bit costlier at £12,795 while the Duster SE Twenty will set you back £15,645 on-the-road in the United Kingdom. Based on the Comfort trim level, the special editions are boasting “distinctive exterior additions and bespoke interior fabrics.”
Let’s start with the outside, shall we? All three nameplates are treated to a blue center cap for the 16-inch Flex Expression wheels and 17-inch alloys, complemented by side decals and shiny black for the side mirrors. Heading inside, the cabin reveals blue mesh fabric on the seats, stitched logos in the backrests of the front seats, blue garnish for the air vents, and branded floor mats. All in all, they all look rather swell.
Being around 400 pounds sterling more than the Comfort, the SE Twenty can also be considered as good value for the money. The Sandero Stepway and Logan MCV Stepway in this configuration come standard with 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, air conditioning, rear parking sensors, cruise control with speed limiter, and more.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also worthy of mention, and as far as the oily bits are concerned, the 89-horsepower TCe three-cylinder turbo is your entry-level choice. The 1.5 Blue dCi levels up to 94 horsepower, and regardless of engine choice, a five-speed manual transmission will have to suffice.
Turning our attention to the Duster, the SE Twenty leverages on the Comfort to add a multi-view camera system and blind-spot monitoring. Electrically adjustable side mirrors and the 1.3-liter TCe four-cylinder turbo are also included in the starting price. For just a little more, the oil-chugging Blue dCi can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive. Both engine options are mated to a six-speed manual, which should be a lot better on the motorway than the five-speed transmission in the Sandero Stepway and family-oriented Logan MCV Stepway.
