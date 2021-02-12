2022 Dacia Logan MCV Stepway Station Wagon Spied, Looks Roomier Than Ever

Designed at the Renault Technocentre, the Logan arrived on the market in 2004 with great pomp and circumstance. Produced in many parts of the world under different brands and model names, the low-cost sedan and station wagon was refreshed in 2012 on the same architecture as before.
Romanian automaker Dacia waited until September 2020 to upgrade the underpinnings to the CMF-B LS, which stands for Common Module Family, B-segment, and low specifications. Unveiled in September alongside the Sandero and Sandero Stepway, the all-new Logan will be joined by a family-sized body style with five seats as opposed to seven for the first generation.
Spied cold-weather testing in Scandinavia, the MCV or Maximum Capacity Vehicle appears to be the roomiest subcompact in the segment in these pictures. In addition to the longer wheelbase, the Logan MCV also exhibits shorter overhangs that enable more cargo space and better maneuverability.
Although camouflaged like there’s no tomorrow, the front grille reveals Stepway garnish. The vertical taillamps and wide-opening liftgate are worthy of note as well, along with longitudinal roof bars that are Stepway traits as well. These clues and the ample ground clearance lead me to believe that Dacia is actually testing the Logan MCV Stepway, not the regular model.
Under the skin, I wouldn’t hold my breath for anything other than front-wheel drive, 1.0-liter engines, two manual transmissions, and a continuously variable transmission. In the four-door sedan, SCe 65 5MT is the base powerplant-gearbox pairing, while TCe 90 CVT tops the lineup.
If you want to save as much fuel as possible, Dacia offers a bi-fuel option with 100 PS (98 horsepower) and 170 Nm (125 pound-feet) of torque on tap. Even though it’s the most powerful motor available at the time of writing, the Eco-G is exclusively offered with a six-speed stick shift.
As far as trim levels are concerned, the Logan MCV is likely to receive three in Romania: the Access, Essential, and Comfort. Step up to the Stepway (pun intended), and Dacia will most likely offer the Essential and Comfort with black plastic cladding and model-specific upholstery.
