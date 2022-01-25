2022 Chevrolet Traverse Gets Reunited With Lost Convenience Features Like the Heated Seats

The chip shortage made it difficult for automakers to build new cars, so they had to prioritize the most profitable models and the most useful equipment. For the 2022 Chevrolet Traverse, this meant some units were shipped without heated seats, ventilated seats, as well as a heated steering wheel. Now Chevrolet has announced it will retrofit the affected vehicles with the missing features.
Electronic components shortages continue to wreak havoc in the automotive industry and will probably do so in the coming months as well. The precious chips were saved for the most profitable models in the lineup, and this usually meant SUVs and trucks. Even those had to sacrifice something. In some cases, vehicles were built without critical equipment in the hope the crisis will ease and the missing parts will be retrofitted at a later time.
The Chevrolet Traverse is one of those vehicles and you remember the cars were kept on the factory floor until the chips were in stock to complete the electronics systems. The situation got better last October when the Lansing Delta Township plant received an important chip shipment just in time for the redesigned 2022 Chevy Traverse. It didn’t last long, though. Soon, Chevrolet started to deliver some Traverse units without convenience features like heated seats, ventilated seats, and heated steering wheel.
According to GM Authority, Chevrolet announced that Traverse units produced between November 15th and December 13th without the above-listed equipment will be eligible for retrofit. The campaign will start later this year and although this is as vague as it sounds, we’re sure the news will please Traverse owners who had to make it through the winter without those convenience features.
The missing equipment that will make it back into the vehicles are the heated front seats (RPO code KA1), heated and ventilated front seats (RPO code KU9), heated rear outboard seats (RPO code KU6), and heated steering wheels (RPO code KI3). Even though the affected owners were not able to enjoy them this winter, they will surely come in handy in the following years.
