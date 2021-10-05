General Motors Takes a Breath of Fresh Air as More Chips Arrive at Delta Township Plant

General Motors is working on multiple fronts in an attempt to deal with the major chip shortage that has hit the automotive industry so hard, and the workers at the Lansing Delta Township plant have recently received the good news they’ve been expecting for weeks.
A new shipment of chips has reportedly arrived at their facility, so the factory staff can now start working on the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave units that have already been produced but which were waiting in the parking lot to be fitted with certain critical systems.
The American carmaker has previously decided to maintain the production lines at the Delta Township plant rolling but to delay the installation of certain systems requiring a significant number of chips.
So all these incomplete vehicles were eventually moved to the local parking, waiting for more chips to arrive and therefore get the necessary systems before they are eventually shipped to dealers and then to the customers who ordered them.
There are thousands of cars waiting in line to be fitted with these systems, though it remains to be seen if the factory continues to struggle with the chip supply crisis.
Of course, it’ll be a challenge to decide which dealerships are prioritized and who gets their orders, but for now, General Motors says another shutdown of its production lines is very unlikely, which means that at some point this year, most vehicles should be delivered to customers anyway.
General Motors previously estimated the chip shortage would slightly recover in the fourth quarter of the year, though on the other hand, this problem wouldn’t come to an end earlier than mid-2022.
Some industry analysts expect the semiconductor problems to continue until 2023, though on the other hand, market research firm IDC warns that in approximately two years, the automotive sector could end up struggling with an oversupply of chips due to the massive investments in expanding the current production capacity.
