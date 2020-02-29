General Motors Adding New Shifts in Lansing to Build More Sedans, Crossovers

1 2021 Cadillac Escalade Looks More Modern and Clean in This Redesign

The CT4 and CT5 replace the ATS and CTS in the Cadillac lineup. Built in Lansing, Michigan at the Grand River Assembly Plant where the Chevrolet Camaro is also made, the two sedans retail at $32,995 and $36,895 excluding destination charge. 23 photos



“We are excited to provide these opportunities in Lansing,” said Phil Kienle, vice president of manufacturing and labor relations. “Our team members have proven experience in building high-quality vehicles and are well-prepared to meet the needs of our customers. This is great news for our manufacturing sites as well as Lansing.”



Both additions will be operational in the second quarter of 2020, meaning that the vehicles produced by the new employees will arrive at dealerships for the 2021 model year. Lansing is also the stomping ground of the V-Series performance versions of the CT4 and CT5, which feature four- and six-cylinder turbocharged engines.



Available with either rear- or all-wheel drive,



Moving on to



