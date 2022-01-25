Driver Going Viral for Dangerous U-Turn on the Edge of a Cliff, Is It Real?

If you checked on any social media recently, you might have seen a video that became viral, showing a driver making a dangerous U-turn on the edge of a cliff. But you know that not everything on social media is real, so what’s up with this video?
It all started on Twitter, when account @DoctorAjayita shared a short film of a driver making what seems to be a risky U-turn, inches from dropping off a cliff. The person who shared it captioned it: “The perfect 80 point turn!”
The one-minute video shows a daredevil driver performing an anxiety-rising U-turn on a narrow mountain road, on the edge of a cliff. Technically, it's not a U-turn, because it took the driver a 26-point turn after reversing and starting to turn.
The video went viral, and, after being posted on January 23, it gathered more than 6,000 retweets and almost 30k likes, just on the original post, and it was shared on Facebook and Instagram, as well. Lots of people praised the driver’s skills, while some thought simply reversing would’ve been an easier and safer solution.
Everyone is marveling at the nail-biting one-minute footage of the skilled driver, but is it real?
Yes, but not really, meaning that it's not actually that dangerous. The footage is actually from December 2021, and it’s from the YouTube channel DrivingSkill, which shows a motorist in a blue Baojun 360 in Hong Kong reversing and then starting to turn. At one point, a wheel seems to go beyond the edge and hang in the air.
The footage seems terrifying, but, in a different video, we can actually see that there was another road below the narrow one, which you couldn’t see thanks to the clever camera angle, but you can check out both videos below. Either way, the driver would still be pretty shaken if a wheel slipped and the car would go tumbling around 10 feet (about 3 meters) down.
The account shows a lot of dangerous maneuvers, and it’s definitely not a rookie driver behind the wheel. As adrenaline-pumping and thrilling this looks, don’t try this at home.
The perfect 80 point turn! pic.twitter.com/bLzb1J1puU— Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) January 23, 2022