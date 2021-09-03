New Baojun KiWi EV Hits the Chinese Market, Wants to Be Trendy and Futuristic

4 2021 Baojun Valli Is GM’s New $12K Station Wagon For China

There are two trim levels available with the Baojun KiWi EV. The Designer variant is priced at approximately $10,800 (69,800 CNY), while the Artist trim goes for around $12,200 (78,800 CNY). Measuring just 9.4 ft (2,894 mm) in length, 5.4 ft (1,655 mm) in width, 5.2 ft (1,595 mm) in height, and with a 6.6-ft (2,020 mm) wheelbase, the new Baojun is presented as a trendy four-seater aiming to appeal to younger customers.The electric minicar is based on the Baojun E300 Plus, sharing that same bizarre design that isn’t necessarily eye-catching, although SAIC-GM-Wuling’s insists that the car has a futuristic-looking, two-tone avant-garde split body styling to it.Setting aside the odd “suspended cab” design, the EV is available in six exterior colors meant to please a wide range of tastes: Rouge, Sable, Emerald, Azure, Cream, and Mint. Regardless of the color you opt for, combinations of three body tones are used with contrasting accents on the roof, grille, mirrors, trim, and wheels.But even though the KiWimay not make the best first impression based on its looks alone, at least it proves to be reliable enough once you get behind the wheel. It also packs in some nice, hi-tech features under the hood. The new Baojun minicar also boasts of delivering comfortable rides, with its McPherson independent suspension and double wishbone independent suspension design.The rear axle-mounted motor of the KiWi EV generates 40kW of maximum power and 150 Nm of maximum torque. It has a top speed of 62 mph (100 kph), but then again, the KiWi was designed to be rather trendy and useful, not a speedster.Range-wise, the car offers up to 190 miles (305 km) on a charge. Thanks to its DC fast charging feature, you can fully recharge the battery in one hour.Baojun’s latest telematics comes with AI (artificial intelligence) voice interaction, voice-controlled WeChat function, and real-time navigation.There are two trim levels available with the Baojun KiWi EV. The Designer variant is priced at approximately $10,800 (69,800 CNY), while the Artist trim goes for around $12,200 (78,800 CNY).

