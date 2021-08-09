2021 Chevrolet Traverse Gets IIHS Top Safety Pick, Another GM Model Praised

Mars Dune Alpha to Take Crews to Mars Right Here on Earth, Perfect Humans Wanted

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse starts at $29,800 and it is available as a three-row model that can seat up to eight occupants in certain trim levels. The RS, Premier, and High Country trim levels only seat seven. TheTop Safety Pick distinction was awarded after the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse received a "good" rating, the highest possible, in the passenger-side small overlap test in what GM describes as a "properly equipped" configuration.The described configuration refers to the addition of the LED projector headlights that come with the Premier and High Country trim, which received an "acceptable" rating from the IIHS . Both optional automatic emergency braking systems offered on the Traverse earned the "superior" rating in the IIHS's vehicle-to-vehicle evaluation.However, in the vehicle-to-pedestrian test, the Automatic Emergency Braking with Front Pedestrian Braking system obtained a "superior" rating, while the Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking with Front Pedestrian Braking was evaluated with an "advanced" rating.Meanwhile, for the 2021 GMC Acadia, the IIHS tested both optional front crash prevention systems, and they received the "advanced", and "superior" ratings in vehicle-to-vehicle evaluations. The IIHS did not move on with a vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation of the GMC Acadia Any vehicle that is tested by the IIHS gets through six crashworthiness evaluations. It starts with a driver-side small overlap front impact, a passenger-side small overlap front impact, a moderate-overlap front impact, a side impact test, a roof strength test, and a head restraint test. To qualify for a Top Safety Pick distinction, a vehicle must earn "good" ratings in all six evaluations. From that point forward, only the vehicles with the best results get the distinction.The IIHS has been awarding the Top Safety Pick distinction since the 2006 model year. It is worth noting that the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse also got the Top Safety Pick distinction from the IIHS back in its day, so Chevrolet is maintaining tradition with the Traverse's crashworthiness.The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse starts at $29,800 and it is available as a three-row model that can seat up to eight occupants in certain trim levels. The RS, Premier, and High Country trim levels only seat seven.

