2022 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel Production Allegedly Ending This Fall

Sources familiar with the matter understand that General Motors will take the final orders for the diesel-engined Colorado and Canyon on June 9th. Production is expected to end in the fall as GM prepares to introduce refreshed mid-size pickup trucks for MY23 on the 31XX-2 platform.
GM Authority reports that production of the diesel-powered pickup trucks will end earlier than the gasoline-fueled variants, which come in the guise of a base four-pot mill and an optional V6 featuring a displacement of 3.6 liters. The Duramax-branded turbo diesel, on the other hand, is a 2.8-liter engine with 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque from 2,000 rpm.
GM Authority highlights that both trucks will drop these powerplants in favor of a 2.7-liter turbo, the L3B found under the hood of half-ton pickups and the Cadillac CT4-V. Manufactured in Tennessee at the Spring Hill facility, the four-cylinder lump features electromagnetically-actuated intake cam profiles, an active thermal management system, and a BorgWarner turbocharger that boasts a dual volute turbine housing and an e-wastegate.
It's understood that only the L3B will be featured across the board, most likely in various states of tune. Chevrolet and GMC may also offer a single tune, a scenario that would lead to MSRP increases across the board.
Designed from the very beginning as a truck engine, the L3B in the Silverado 1500 has been improved for the 2022 model year to an SAE-certified 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) instead of 420 (569) as previously announced.
Horsepower tops 310, which is alright for this displacement and cylinder count. For reference, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 in the Ford F-150 offers up to 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) at 2,750 rpm.
The 31XX-2 platform is pretty much a revised 31XX from the outgoing Colorado and Canyon. General Motors will further sweeten the deal with the so-called Global B electronic architecture that debuted in the 2020 model year Cadillac CT5. The C8 Corvette and Cadillac CT4 also employ it.
The biggest advantage of Global B over the previous electronic architecture comes in the guise of over-the-air software updates that should make software-related safety recalls much easier for the owner and dealer.
GM Authority highlights that both trucks will drop these powerplants in favor of a 2.7-liter turbo, the L3B found under the hood of half-ton pickups and the Cadillac CT4-V. Manufactured in Tennessee at the Spring Hill facility, the four-cylinder lump features electromagnetically-actuated intake cam profiles, an active thermal management system, and a BorgWarner turbocharger that boasts a dual volute turbine housing and an e-wastegate.
It's understood that only the L3B will be featured across the board, most likely in various states of tune. Chevrolet and GMC may also offer a single tune, a scenario that would lead to MSRP increases across the board.
Designed from the very beginning as a truck engine, the L3B in the Silverado 1500 has been improved for the 2022 model year to an SAE-certified 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) instead of 420 (569) as previously announced.
Horsepower tops 310, which is alright for this displacement and cylinder count. For reference, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 in the Ford F-150 offers up to 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) at 2,750 rpm.
The 31XX-2 platform is pretty much a revised 31XX from the outgoing Colorado and Canyon. General Motors will further sweeten the deal with the so-called Global B electronic architecture that debuted in the 2020 model year Cadillac CT5. The C8 Corvette and Cadillac CT4 also employ it.
The biggest advantage of Global B over the previous electronic architecture comes in the guise of over-the-air software updates that should make software-related safety recalls much easier for the owner and dealer.