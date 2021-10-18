2022 Cadillac Escalade Configurator Goes Live With Increased Pricing

For the 2022 model year, the Cadillac Escalade soldiers on with minimal changes. First things first, let’s take a look at the pricing information.
As opposed to $76,195 excluding destination charge for 2021, the full-size utility vehicle with Chevrolet Silverado 1500 underpinnings now costs $76,295 according to the online configurator. The $1,695 freight tax translates to $77,990 for the cheapest trim level regardless of engine choice.
Luxury 2WD is how the base variant is called, and just as before, customers are offered the 6.2-liter V8 from the small-block family or a 3.0-liter turbo diesel straight-six mill with Duramax branding. Both mills are flexing a ten-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. Four-wheel drive hikes up the Luxury’s starting price to $80,990 to the detriment of MPGs.
The Duramax is rated at 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (625 Nm) of torque from 1,500 revolutions per minute. As for the gas-fueled V8, make that 420 horsepower and the same amount of torque from 4,100 revs, pretty adequate numbers for a full-size luxury utility vehicle. The rest of the lineup consists of the Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, and Sport Platinum, together with the long-wheelbase ESV in all these flavors.
Capable of towing up to 8,200 (3,719 kilograms) for the regular-wheelbase version, the Escalade offers 142.8 cubic feet (4,044 liters) of cargo space for the long-wheelbase ESV. The configurator reveals that Mahogany Metallic, Galactic Gray Metallic, and Wilder Metallic have joined the color palette whereas Shadow Metallic and Dark Mocha Metallic have been axed.
As you can tell from the attached order guide, General Motors have also upgraded the Escalade with more safety features. Buckle to Drive is standard across the board, the Luxury grade is rocking Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning at no additional cost, and the Premium Luxury and Sport trims have received the likes of Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, as well as Reverse Automatic Braking.
Last, but certainly not least, the Driver Assist Tech Package has been renamed Touring Package to confuse dealers or something along that line. Available on the Premium Luxury and Sport, this optional extra bundles illuminated sill plates, front and rear soft-close doors, and Air Ride adaptive suspension.
