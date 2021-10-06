Cadillac Unveils Stunning New Logo for All Electric Lyriq SUV

Any brand of car that manages to last over a century is bound to make some changes to its emblem here and there. Cadillac, on the other hand, is a little bit different. They change their logos not just over time, but to signal profound changes in their automotive identity.
It makes sense then that their all-electric Lyriq SUV would be the perfect time to mark the next big change to a crest that’s changed over a dozen times in over a century.
The Lyriq SUV’s crest is structurally much the same as their latest refresh on the logo back in the mid-2010s. The striking way the Lyriq’s is different is in the color scheme, now replaced with an illuminated black and white crest illuminated by the same batteries that power the car.
The emblem change on the new Lyriq is indicative of a profound shift in brand imaging that Cadillac has only just started to undertake. One that hopes to see Cadillac as the premier all-electric luxury vehicle manufacturer by the early-2030s, a lofty goal considering the substantial head start by Tesla.
It’s been a tumultuous last two decades or so for America’s most iconic luxury car maker. The 21st century has seen the brand try and re-invent itself a number of times only to miss the mark each time, sometimes missing it by a country mile.
The brand was would have been in danger of complete collapse if not for their flagship Escalade selling well enough to keep factories open and jobs employed. Cadillac’s first attempt at a plug-in hybrid, the ELR, is a classic case in point.
General Motors is gambling that a transition to non-petroleum propulsion and an overall boost in build quality will be enough to finally draw consumers from better-perceived luxury brands from Japan and Germany. Only time will tell if this new design language equates to the boost in sales Cadillac needs to stay relevant.
