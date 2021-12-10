2022 Cadillac CT5 Configurator Goes Live, Pricing Goes Up

Produced over three generations, the CTS was replaced by the CT5 for the 2020 model year. Based on the Alpha 2 vehicle architecture derived from the Chevrolet Camaro, the premium-oriented sedan enters 2022 with small updates, as well as price increases ranging from $300 to $2,300.
There are five trim levels to speak of: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, CT5-V, and CT5-V Blackwing. The Luxury and Sport are only available with the 350T powertrain, a turbocharged 2.0-liter mill that you may know from the Camaro. As for the Premium Luxury, a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine is optionally available over the 2.0-liter engine mentioned earlier.
With the notable exception of the CT5-V Blackwing that features the LT4 supercharged V8 of the previous-generation Corvette Z06, lesser trim levels can be spruced up with all-wheel drive for $2,000 over their rear-driven counterparts. The biggest price increase over the 2021 model year concerns the CT5-V AWD, which goes for $53,290 compared to $50,990 last year.
In addition to inflation woes and the chip shortage that affects every player in the business, the increased price can also be explained by the additional standard equipment. The plushy sedan now comes with lots of active safety whatnots, including Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert. Other highlights include Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning.
The 2022 Cadillac CT5 online configurator for the U.S. market also reveals Super Cruise as an option on the Sport grade whereas the CT5-V Blackwing can’t be had with the Level 2 semi-autonomous driving suite. The Premium Luxury, Sport, and V further sweeten the deal with Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Reverse Automatic Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Assist, plus IntelliBeam auto high-beam assistance.
It should also be mentioned that Cadillac has discontinued three paint colors from the 2021 model year. Velocity Red, Dark Blue Moon Metallic, and Evergreen Metallic have been replaced by Blaze Orange Metallic, Electric Blue, and Dark Emerald Frost. Last, but not least, the CT5 is now available with a chrome-laden Radiant Package and a black-themed Onyx Package.
