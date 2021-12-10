Chevrolet Silverado With Cadillac Front End Sure Escalated Quickly, but It's 100% Real

5 Cadillac Escalade, Escalade EXT Copied in China, Sold as Victory Models for Around $10,000 Each

At first glance, the back end does not seem to have been tweaked at all, but then again, it’s only partially visible in the only image of the build that made its way to Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab , from what we can tell, it has received the whole front end of the previous-generation Cadillac Escalade. Normally, such a big modification would have earned it a spot in our LOL category , but surprisingly, it looks very good, for the most part at least.Subsequent to chopping the body panels to make them fit the truck and lining up the headlights, bumper, and imposing grille with the front fenders and hood, it was painted black, probably to further emphasize its aftermarket luxurious nature, when it comes to the face, anyway. Privacy windows are part of the makeover, together with chrome trim added to the doors and handles, further tying them to the Cadillac grille.In our vision, the whole project would have looked better with a few inches shaved from the ground clearance and perhaps with original Escalade wheels. However, the owner chose a different approach here, because they elevated the body, equipped it with side steps to improve ingress and egress, and fitted the vehicle with aftermarket alloys, wrapped in thin tires with a rather chunky pattern.At first glance, the back end does not seem to have been tweaked at all, but then again, it’s only partially visible in the only image of the build that made its way to Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread. We definitely wouldn’t call it ugly, because it was well executed, and with a few additional modifications, like the ones mentioned above, we reckon that it would have looked even better. But what’s your opinion on it? Do you love it or hate it? Feel free to speak your mind in the comments area down below.