Over 34,000 Cadillac CT4 and CT5s to Be Recalled for Airbags

Cadillac will issue a recall campaign for the CT4 and CT5 models, and over 34,000 units are affected. The potential issue lies with the roof-rail side curtain airbags.
The affected vehicles range from 2020 to the 2022 model years, and it is believed that some of them have side curtain airbags that have not been properly installed in the factory. Apparently, the side curtain airbags, or roof-rail airbags as some call them, may have been partially twisted during installation at the factory.
The twist is between two of their attachment points, which would lead to insufficient, incorrect, or canceled deployment in the event of a crash. The problem could only affect one side of the vehicle or both sides, while some vehicles may not be affected at all by the recall campaign. Regardless, it is best to be safe than sorry.
Affected cars include the MY2020 CT4, MY2021 CT4, MY2022 CT4, MY 2020 CT5, MY2021 CT5, and MY2022 CT5. All versions of the Cadillac sedans of the mentioned model years could be subjected to the recall. According to Cars.com, over 34,000 units are affected by the recall campaign.
The recall will involve a scheduled visit to the dealer, whose technicians will inspect both side curtain airbags. If necessary, the side curtain airbags will be reinstalled to ensure proper operation in the unfortunate event of an accident.
The GM recall number for this issue is N212322780. General Motors will begin notifying owners starting September 20, 2021. Those interested in obtaining more information on the matter before that date should visit the recall page on my.gm.com with their VIN or enter their VIN on the NHTSA's website to find out if their vehicle is subjected to a recall.
If you are the owner of a vehicle that is affected by a recall, we strongly suggest contacting your preferred authorized dealer and scheduling the specific service task. Safety recalls are free of charge for owners and each affected vehicle should be fixed.
