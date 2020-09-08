2022 BMW X1 Proudly Flaunts Giant Kidney Grille

Autonomous Modular Kitchens on Wheels. Burgers and Chinese All in One Place

A little over a year has passed since the second-generation BMW X1 has received its mid-cycle facelift, also known as an LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) in BMW-speak. 29 photos SUV and this is probably the first time that a pre-production prototype of the 2022 BMW X1 has been caught testing on public roads.



Obviously drenched in heavy camouflage at this point in development, the prototype does let some of its slightly controversial design features poke out from underneath, and the first thing that stands out is the oversized kidney grille.



Not quite as large as the ones found on its bigger brothers, the latest



Speaking of predecessor, the transverse engine layout of the F48 X1 will also find its way underneath the 2022 X1’s hood, with lower-powered versions coming with front-wheel-drive as standard.



The slightly longer front overhang, especially compared to the first, RWD-based, X1 doesn’t necessarily translate into a poorer attack angles, though, because the ground clearance has been much improved.



Essentially an updated UKL2 platform, which will continue to be shared between compact BMW and MINI models, the new architecture underneath the upcoming third generation X1 should more interior space and more fuel-efficient powertrains, including mild-hybrid and even a plug-in hybrid version.



There is no word yet if the not-that-successful X2 will get a replacement, but if it will, expect it to look even sportier than today, especially since the X1 itself has matured into a roomier, more SUV-like compact crossover.



