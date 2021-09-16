2022 BMW M240i Art Car Took 7 Weeks to Come to Life, This Is the Result

4 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Slapped With AU$59,900 Starting Price Down Under

Celebrating the production kick off of the new-gen 2 Series Coupe at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico at the beginning of the month, BMW has presented an art car, based on the 2022 M240i. 10 photos



Employees from the BMW paint shop Luis Esquivel and David Fernandes, together with local artist Bosco, applied color after color by hand, leaving 30 minutes between each coat. In total, they spent three weeks painting it, two weeks applying the clear coat and another two polishing it.



To the untrained eye, it may look like a splash of colors. However, the M240i



As for the model that went through this transformation, it is an



Pricing for the



The colorful creation came to life in the painting booth at the company's Plant Training Center, and ate 6.1 liters (1.61 gallons) of paint and another 2.5 liters (0.66 gallons) of clear coating.

Employees from the BMW paint shop Luis Esquivel and David Fernandes, together with local artist Bosco, applied color after color by hand, leaving 30 minutes between each coat. In total, they spent three weeks painting it, two weeks applying the clear coat and another two polishing it.

To the untrained eye, it may look like a splash of colors. However, the M240i art car combines the flags of Germany and Mexico, and for the latter country, orange was included, symbolizing the marigold flower that is associated with the Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) and is placed on graves during the holiday.

As for the model that went through this transformation, it is an M240i xDrive in right-hand drive. This is the most powerful variant of the new-gen 2er Coupe, until the M2 breaks cover, and uses BMW's 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder engine with 382 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. The thrust is channeled to the rear-biased all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission. From 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph), the car needs 4.1 seconds.

Pricing for the 2022 M240i xDrive starts at $48,550, while the 230i trim level, with its 255 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) produced by the 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline-four, can be ordered from $36,350. It uses an eight-speed auto 'box too, and features rear-wheel drive. At 155 mph (250 kph), top speed is identical to the range-topper, and it can hit 60 mph in 5.5 seconds.

BMW will start deliveries of the new 2 Series Coupe before the end of the year in North America, and in early 2022 in Europe.

