2022 BMW 2 Series Enters Production in Mexico, U.S. Deliveries Starting This Year

Two months after the official online unveiling, BMW has started assembling the new generation 2 Series. The premium subcompact coupe comes to life at the company’s latest factory in its global manufacturing network, San Luis Potosi, Mexico.
The facility has received an additional investment of $125 million to incorporate the assembly of the 2022 2 Series Coupe, which has become their second model made there, next to the new 3 Series.
“Two years after the start of operations, our plant integrates a new model in its production line,” said the factory’s President and Executive Director, Harald Gottsche. “This was possible due to the special talent of the San Luis Potosi team. We are proud to be able to assemble this car in Mexico exclusively for the world market.”
Deliveries of the new-gen 2 Series Coupe will kick off toward the end of the year in North America and in early 2022 in Europe. In the United States, it is offered in the 230i and M240i xDrive trim levels, priced from $36,350 and $48,550 respectively.
There is nothing entry-level about the base model, as it is a very potent ride. It packs the brand’s 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline-four, making 255 hp (259 ps / 190 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. The thrust is directed to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and from 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph), it needs 5.5 seconds.
Serving as the range-topping member of the family until the new M2 premieres, the M240i xDrive makes use of the 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder. The lump develops 382 hp (387 ps / 285 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel drive system. In this variant, the 0-60 mph time drops to 4.1 seconds, and top speed remains capped at 155 mph (250 kph).
