2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed by Mansory Is a Mean, Lean and Ready To Fight Machine

You may not think it, but there are people for whom the 2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed, with its fabulous W12, is not enough. Mansory thought of them. That’s why we now have this outlandish 900-HP massive vehicle ready to bless any five-star hotel parking lot.
Mansory is pretty old by now. The company was founded in 1989. From the start they’ve focused mostly on British excellence. They’ve connected themselves to names like Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, and Bentley. Now they take a keen interest on other brands like Porsche, BMW, Maserati, McLaren and Ferrari too. The change was natural, since they moved their headquarters to Germany. Their latest creation is a heavily modified 2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed. It has presence.
“Manufacturing at the highest technical level, combined with outstanding workmanship and the finest materials represent the quality standard of the MANSORY company,” they say about themselves.
We can’t disagree, the pictures prove it. This 2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed by Mansory is nothing short of detailed extravaganza. The high-performance SUV has 900 HP and 1,250 Nm (922 ft-lb) of torque, can reach 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 323 kph (201 mph). There’s also a complete vehicle conversion with the switch to the wide body appearance.
Mansory also added a carbon fiber hood that has four additional air outlets, an integrated front lip, new LED DRLs, side flaps and air intakes with exposed carbon fiber. The giant SUV also has a spoiler on the tailgate and a roof spoiler that’s bigger than the one found on the V8 model made also by Mansory.
The wheels now measure a hefty 23 inches in diameter and, optionally, can be increased to 24 inches.
The company also changed the ECU unit, added new turbochargers and a new sports exhaust system with high-performance catalytic converters to improve the acceleration.
“Manufacturing at the highest technical level, combined with outstanding workmanship and the finest materials represent the quality standard of the MANSORY company,” they say about themselves.
We can’t disagree, the pictures prove it. This 2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed by Mansory is nothing short of detailed extravaganza. The high-performance SUV has 900 HP and 1,250 Nm (922 ft-lb) of torque, can reach 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 323 kph (201 mph). There’s also a complete vehicle conversion with the switch to the wide body appearance.
Mansory also added a carbon fiber hood that has four additional air outlets, an integrated front lip, new LED DRLs, side flaps and air intakes with exposed carbon fiber. The giant SUV also has a spoiler on the tailgate and a roof spoiler that’s bigger than the one found on the V8 model made also by Mansory.
The wheels now measure a hefty 23 inches in diameter and, optionally, can be increased to 24 inches.
The company also changed the ECU unit, added new turbochargers and a new sports exhaust system with high-performance catalytic converters to improve the acceleration.