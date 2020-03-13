2022 Audi RS3 Clean Rendering Reveals the Next Super-Hatch

2021 Hyundai i20 N Is Europe's Next Fiesta ST, Looks Hot in First Spyshots

With bigger wheels, side skirts and lowered suspension, the little sports Audi is a beefcake. Meanwhile, the rear 3/4 rendering shows the same fake diffuser and W-shaped trim piece as on the wagon. All the really spicy stuff is fake, and that doesn't seem to bother people. So why should a 420 horsepower Audi family hatch catch any criticism for a little decorative trim? Despite lack-luster handling and a multitude of capable rivals, like the Focus RS or the six-cylinder BMW 1 Series, the baby RS proved so successful that Audi had to continue developing it. An all-new model made its debut in 2015, powered by an updated engine, but we think the biggest breakthrough was the arrival of the RS3 sedan , which allowed this car to be sold in America.Now Audi has launched an all-new A3, and although this needs to be super-economical and environmentally-friendy, people just can't imagine a world without the RS3. Testing has already started a few months ago, and we believe it will be ready within a year.We're probably going to see the all-new hyper hatch all throughout the summer, testing at the Nurburgring. However, since styling is as much a part of the RS3 formula, we decided to focus on that first. This latest rendering comes from Kleber Silva and looks like something which just rolled off the assembly line, with nothing to tell you that it's not a real car.The trademark of the design is a new front bumper with elements stolen from the sharp new RS6 Avant, which is available for the first time in America now. Larger air intakes and a hexagonal grille set the RS3 apart from your regular A3.With bigger wheels, side skirts and lowered suspension, the little sports Audi is a beefcake. Meanwhile, the rear 3/4 rendering shows the same fake diffuser and W-shaped trim piece as on the wagon. All the really spicy stuff is fake, and that doesn't seem to bother people. So why should a 420 horsepower Audi family hatch catch any criticism for a little decorative trim?