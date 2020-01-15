2021 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid Is Prime’s European Cousin

2 New Toyota Subcompact SUV Confirmed for Europe, Will Be Made in France

After premiering in Los Angeles in November 2019, the RAV4 Prime morphs into the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid for European markets. Toyota says that the on-sale date for the most powerful yet most efficient version of the compact crossover is the second half of 2020, translating to the 2021 model year. 12 photos



The automaker’s pre-homologation WLTP data further highlights a CO2 output of fewer than 29 grams per kilometer driven as economically as possible, which means 1.25 liters per 100 kilometers. That’s a bit optimistic, but still, the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid has best-in-class written all over it.



Underpinned by Toyota’s GA-K vehicle architecture, the newcomer features a lithium-ion battery sandwiched into the floor. AWD -i intelligent all-wheel drive is also featured, along with a 2.5-liter Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine with a thermal efficiency of more than 40 percent. In EV mode, the most electrified



Similarly to the Prius Prime (a.k.a. Prius Plug-In Hybrid), the compact crossover features a heat pump air conditioning system and a hot water circuit. The refrigerant of the air conditioning system cools the battery whenever needed. 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels, heated front and rear seats, a 230-volt power outlet, automatic tailgate with hands-free kick sensor, bi-tone exterior paintwork, panoramic roof, head-up display, and 9.0-inch infotainment are a few other highlights.



Of course, smartphone mirroring for Android and iOS devices are also featured. The Toyota multimedia package includes a handful of apps designed to make life easier behind the wheel, which should help the driver both in the urban jungle as well as on the long haul. Don’t, however, expect the plug-in hybrid crossover to be as capable off the beaten track as a Toyota itself makes a business case for combining the best solutions of both worlds. An all-electric range of more than 65 kilometers (40 miles) is impressive as is, but there’s also the plug-in hybrid system’s total output of 306 PS (302 horsepower) and the zero-to-100 kph acceleration of 6.2 seconds.The automaker’s pre-homologationdata further highlights a CO2 output of fewer than 29 grams per kilometer driven as economically as possible, which means 1.25 liters per 100 kilometers. That’s a bit optimistic, but still, the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid has best-in-class written all over it.Underpinned by Toyota’s GA-K vehicle architecture, the newcomer features a lithium-ion battery sandwiched into the floor.-i intelligent all-wheel drive is also featured, along with a 2.5-liter Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine with a thermal efficiency of more than 40 percent. Inmode, the most electrified RAV4 ever can be driven at up to 135 km/h (84 miles per hour).Similarly to the Prius Prime (a.k.a. Prius Plug-In Hybrid), the compact crossover features a heat pump air conditioning system and a hot water circuit. The refrigerant of the air conditioning system cools the battery whenever needed. 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels, heated front and rear seats, a 230-volt power outlet, automatic tailgate with hands-free kick sensor, bi-tone exterior paintwork, panoramic roof, head-up display, and 9.0-inch infotainment are a few other highlights.Of course, smartphone mirroring for Android and iOS devices are also featured. The Toyota multimedia package includes a handful of apps designed to make life easier behind the wheel, which should help the driver both in the urban jungle as well as on the long haul. Don’t, however, expect the plug-in hybrid crossover to be as capable off the beaten track as a Jeep Compass Trailhawk

