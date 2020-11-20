2021 Toyota Mirai Modellista Looks Very Neat for a Hydrogen-Powered Car

Founded in 1997, Modellista is much obliged to sell you visual upgrades for anything ranging from Daihatsu kei cars to the Lexus LS. The latest nameplate covered by the company is the all-new Toyota Mirai for 2021, which is surprising to say the least.
You see, the second generation of the Mirai is a fuel-cell vehicle powered by hydrogen. The most advanced FCV since Toyota started developing FCVs in the 1990s, this fellow here is a firm commitment to a hydrogen society in Japan. By 2050, the Land of the Rising Sun aims to reduce the production cost of hydrogen by 90 percent, making the lightest element in the period table cheaper than natural gas.
Given these circumstances, the role of the Mirai within the Toyota lineup is pretty clear. But fuel-cell vehicles don’t need to be boring, oh no they don’t! Even though it’s more appealing than the first generation, the newcomer is way cooler with Modellista goodies such as the wider side skirts. The Mirai also rocks a deeper front splitter, garnishing on the mirrors and handles, and rear-bumper slats.
In combination with the white paintwork and dark-colored wheels, this FCV will certainly turn heads on the bustling streets of Tokyo. For the time being, Modellista hasn’t mentioned any pricing information for the package or standalone parts.
The reason for that is pretty simple. The 2021 Mirai will go on sale next month, and nobody except Toyota knows how much it will cost in base spec. The 2020 Mirai, by comparison, can be had from $59,455 including $15,000 worth of hydrogen.
No fewer than two trim levels are in the pipeline for the U.S. market, namely the XLE and Limited. As opposed to the first generation of the Mirai, the all-new model is a RWD affair thanks to the GA-N platform introduced by the 2018 Toyota Crown.
Over in the U.S., the Japanese automaker is targeting 400 miles of driving range at the very least. For reference, the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric sedan tops 353 miles while the full-size Model S is rated at 402 miles.
