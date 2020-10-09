2021 Tesla Model S Rendering Gets the Light Touch Right, Probably Not Much Else

So, apart from Christ's second coming, the one thing people expect the most these days is a Tesla Model S design update. Ever since the electric sedan was introduced in 2012, it only ever received one major change and that came in 2016 when the old black nose was replaced.
Do the math, and you'll realize the four years it took Tesla to retouch the original design have elapsed once again since the mild facelift, which is why the public is becoming so restless. Nobody is going to stand there and claim the Model S is anything but a nice-looking car, but while the design itself isn't getting old, people are becoming to get tired bored with it.
To make matters worse, more and more competitors either have cars on the market already or are getting ready to. The Porsche Taycan is definitely a better-looking machine, and even though subjective, we very much prefer the design of the upcoming Lucid Air as well. And then there's the Audi e-tron GT that too is shaping up to be an attractive amalgamation of metal and plastic.
The Model S can still pull the performance card on every EV on the market and win, whether we're talking acceleration or maximum range. However, the Lucid Air is threatening to overtake the Tesla on both accounts, assuming it manages to enter production as planned.
This is where the Model S Plaid comes into play, the next-level tri-motor sedan from Tesla rumored for so long and finally confirmed by Elon Musk during last month's Battery Day. However, while we did get to find out a bit about its performance levels - oddly enough, just enough to blip the top version of Lucid's Air - Musk didn't say a word about any visual alterations.
It's hard to venture a guess at this moment, but if we were to, we'd wager on another minimalist intervention. With the Semi, the Cybertruck, and the Roadster all cramming down the release pipe at the same time, it's hard to imagine Tesla would have time for any major intervention on its larger sedan. Considering the Model X SUV has also been around for four years, a few minor touches that apply to both of these vehicles seems a lot more likely.
The rendering - more like a mere photo manipulation - you see here goes down the same road, with the author opting for a bigger slit under the hood of the frunk and a more pronounced cleavage under the Tesla logo, as well as a weird contour-only headlight design. Oh, we're not even going to mention those vertical fins down in the front spoiler simply because of the wayward angle.
We don't necessarily agree with anything in Thomas T.'s design, but we do feel the same about one thing: sadly, we won't get a major makeover.
