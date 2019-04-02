2021 Mercedes C-Class Sedan Spied in Germany, Brings Design Changes

Mercedes now has two types of entry-level cars in kit, the normal A-Class sedan, and the CLA-Class four-door coupe. That leaves the C-Class to go after different types of customer, though who can appreciate a RWD platform.

4 photos



It looks a little lower and wider than before, with a sporty design that's clearly going after the BMW 3 Series. But the general rules by which it's sketched out are typical of the new Mercedes brand. For example, all their new models have longer taillights and narrower headlights. They are also less fussy in the air intake department.



The new C-Class is said to use a new platform that's more reliant on



Hopefully, that curved roof doesn't deteriorate rear passenger space. But the design change is understandable since at least one of the sportier C-Class versions will be dropped, and the sedan needs to fill that gap somewhat.



Speaking of which, the C-Class will definitely go down the downsizing route in some markets. You can already buy base models with a 1,445cc gasoline motor or a 1.6-liter diesel from Renault. How low can they go? Probably to the 1.3-liter that-s already in the A-Class. Not many people will get that, but it helps with emissions targets.



PHEVs are going t have the same effect, and there's going to be at least two of them. Currently, the



Hot on the heels of the 2020 S-Class, the Germans have begun road testing for the new W206 C-Class generation a few months ago. The car is going to be revealed in 2020 at the latest, but already shows a couple of interesting design traits.It looks a little lower and wider than before, with a sporty design that's clearly going after the BMW 3 Series. But the general rules by which it's sketched out are typical of the new Mercedes brand. For example, all their new models have longer taillights and narrower headlights. They are also less fussy in the air intake department.The new C-Class is said to use a new platform that's more reliant on aluminum for the outer components. Rumors state it could shed as much a 100 kg (220 lbs), though smaller engines might have something to do with it as well.Hopefully, that curved roof doesn't deteriorate rear passenger space. But the design change is understandable since at least one of the sportier C-Class versions will be dropped, and the sedan needs to fill that gap somewhat.Speaking of which, the C-Class will definitely go down the downsizing route in some markets. You can already buy base models with a 1,445cc gasoline motor or a 1.6-liter diesel from Renault. How low can they go? Probably to the 1.3-liter that-s already in the A-Class. Not many people will get that, but it helps with emissions targets.PHEVs are going t have the same effect, and there's going to be at least two of them. Currently, the C 300 de is one of the few plug-ins that rely on a diesel engine for power. That's a little strange, but the 13.5 kWh battery and the 57 kilometers of range it provides is respectable. Hopefully, the W206 can use that without having a massive hump in the trunk.