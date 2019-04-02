autoevolution

2021 Mercedes C-Class Sedan Spied in Germany, Brings Design Changes

2 Apr 2019, 16:49 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Mercedes now has two types of entry-level cars in kit, the normal A-Class sedan, and the CLA-Class four-door coupe. That leaves the C-Class to go after different types of customer, though who can appreciate a RWD platform.
4 photos
2021 Mercedes C-Class Sedan Spied in Germany, Brings Design Changes2021 Mercedes C-Class Sedan Spied in Germany, Brings Design Changes2021 Mercedes C-Class Sedan Spied in Germany, Brings Design Changes
Hot on the heels of the 2020 S-Class, the Germans have begun road testing for the new W206 C-Class generation a few months ago. The car is going to be revealed in 2020 at the latest, but already shows a couple of interesting design traits.

It looks a little lower and wider than before, with a sporty design that's clearly going after the BMW 3 Series. But the general rules by which it's sketched out are typical of the new Mercedes brand. For example, all their new models have longer taillights and narrower headlights. They are also less fussy in the air intake department.

The new C-Class is said to use a new platform that's more reliant on aluminum for the outer components. Rumors state it could shed as much a 100 kg (220 lbs), though smaller engines might have something to do with it as well.

Hopefully, that curved roof doesn't deteriorate rear passenger space. But the design change is understandable since at least one of the sportier C-Class versions will be dropped, and the sedan needs to fill that gap somewhat.

Speaking of which, the C-Class will definitely go down the downsizing route in some markets. You can already buy base models with a 1,445cc gasoline motor or a 1.6-liter diesel from Renault. How low can they go? Probably to the 1.3-liter that-s already in the A-Class. Not many people will get that, but it helps with emissions targets.

PHEVs are going t have the same effect, and there's going to be at least two of them. Currently, the C 300 de is one of the few plug-ins that rely on a diesel engine for power. That's a little strange, but the 13.5 kWh battery and the 57 kilometers of range it provides is respectable. Hopefully, the W206 can use that without having a massive hump in the trunk.

2021 Mercedes C-Class W206 C-Class 2021 C-Class C-Class spyshots spy video
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 